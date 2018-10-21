India Vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE: India win toss, decide to field first

-
ALSO READ
Ind Vs WI 1st Test Day 1: India win toss, bat first, lose Rahul cheaply
Ind Vs WI 1st Test: India look to leave behind scars of overseas defeat
Ind Vs WI 1st Test Day 1: Audience in awe of Shaw, India 232/3 at tea
Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 2 highlights: Kohli and company run riot against WI
Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Inevitable win for India, loss for WI
-
Over 28: Ahmed to Hetmyer, single off the first, Powell smashes s four on the next ball, gets away with a single a ball after and Hetmyer ends the over with a six over mid-wicket. Over 27: Chahal on the attack now, Hetmyer gets quick two on the first ball, takes a single on the 4th ball and completes his second fifty and much needed one, 3 runs of the over. Over 26: Khaleel on the attack, Hetmyer gets a single, Hetmyer ends the over with a four to square of the wicket. Over 25: Jadeja to Hetmyer, single off the first then Powell takes a single on the next ball, two more singles follow and misfield so Hetmyer gets 3 runs off the last ball. Over 24: Shami continues, Hetmyer gets a single and top edge but bouncce on the ball and the ball goes for a four, Dhoni couldnt reach the time, too much bounce on it. Powell gets off the mark with a single off the next ball and SIX!! what a shot, Hetmyar smashes the baal for a six and boundary!! what a superb shot straight down the ground. Sinle off the last ball, 17 runs off the over. Over 23: Jadeja continues, Powell on strike, 2 dot balls and a single comes after that and SIX, Hetmyer slog sweeps the ball for a six.
With just 18 matches away from the World Cup 2019, India would aim for consistency and confidence besides victory in the ODI series against multiple woe-striken West Indies.
Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who impressed in the two matches he played in Asia Cup, will also feature in the playing eleven.
For West Indies, Hemraj will open the batting and Oshane Thomas comes will join the fast bowling department.