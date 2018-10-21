India Vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE: India win toss, decide to field first

Over 28: Ahmed to Hetmyer, single off the first, Powell smashes s four on the next ball, gets away with a single a ball after and Hetmyer ends the over with a six over mid-wicket. Over 27: Chahal on the attack now, Hetmyer gets quick two on the first ball, takes a single on the 4th ball and completes his second fifty and much needed one, 3 runs of the over. Over 26: Khaleel on the attack, Hetmyer gets a single, Hetmyer ends the over with a four to square of the wicket. Over 25: Jadeja to Hetmyer, single off the first then Powell takes a single on the next ball, two more singles follow and misfield so Hetmyer gets 3 runs off the last ball. Over 24: Shami continues, Hetmyer gets a single and top edge but bouncce on the ball and the ball goes for a four, Dhoni couldnt reach the time, too much bounce on it. Powell gets off the mark with a single off the next ball and SIX!! what a shot, Hetmyar smashes the baal for a six and boundary!! what a superb shot straight down the ground. Sinle off the last ball, 17 runs off the over. Over 23: Jadeja continues, Powell on strike, 2 dot balls and a single comes after that and SIX, Hetmyer slog sweeps the ball for a six.

India Won the toss and decided to field against in the first One Day International at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday.

With just 18 matches away from the World Cup 2019, India would aim for consistency and confidence besides victory in the ODI series against multiple woe-striken

India also have the task of sorting the middle-order conundrum and focus on other areas. Virat Kohli will return to ODI cricket after takibg a break in Asia Cup.

21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman will make his ODI debut after a clinical performace in Test series. Plus, the team is looking for a cover for M S Dhoni, who has not been able to produce runs from the bat in recent matches.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who impressed in the two matches he played in Asia Cup, will also feature in the playing eleven.

West Indies would look to move on after humiliating 0-2 by India in the preceding two-match Test series.

After established players like Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell opted out of the ODI series, West Indies captain Jason Holder will be accompanied by Marlon Samuels, the senior-most member of the side who will feature in his landmark 200th ODI on Sunday.

Barring a few, most of the team will be facing the Indian challenge for the first time.

Slipped to ninth in world rankings, the West Indies lost 1-2 to Bangladesh in their last ODI series and have not won a series since 2014.

Pacer Kemar Roach would be a key player for West Indies. The squad features three uncapped players -- opener Chandrapaul Hemraj, all-rounder Fabian Allen and pacer Oshane Thomas.



For West Indies, Hemraj will open the batting and Oshane Thomas comes will join the fast bowling department.

The venue, Barsapara Stadium, will be hosting its second international match after staging the debut game, a T20 between India and Australia last year.

Whst comes out from the series holds importance for both the teams in view of the approaching World Cup in England in 2019. Today's match will help the teams answer a few of the questions.

Squads

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies Playing XI: K Powell, C Hemraj, S Hetmyer, S Hope, M Samuels, R Powell, J Holder, A Nurse, D Bishoo, K Roach, O Thomas