India win toss, opt to bat against Sri Lanka in 1st women's T20I

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the first women's T20I here on Thursday.
This is India's first international assignment since the ODI World Cup earlier this year.
The visitors will play three T20I followed by as many ODIs during this tour.
Teams:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani.
