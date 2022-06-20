Dhawan unlikely to make it to India squad for T20 World Cup: Gavaskar

Former India captain and noted commentator believes that opener is unlikely to make it to the national team as far as this year's ICC T20 World Cup is concerned.

Dhawan has had a decent performance in IPL 2022 and failed to make it to the team for the subsequent South Africa series and the T20Is in England next month.

Gavaskar believes that it is curtains for Dhawan as far as T20I cricket is concerned and with just four months remaining to go for ICC's premier event in Australia.

"No. I don't see his name popping up. If it had to pop up, it would have been in this squad. A lot of guys have gone to England and he could have been in this squad. If he is not in this squad, I don't see him ending in the mix (for T20 World Cup)," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

With Rohit Sharma and K.L Rahul missing the series against South Africa Dhawan would have been hoping to make it back to the national team. But he did not get the chance as the selectors decided to test youngsters. Dhawan has scored more than 450 runs in the last seven IPL editions but still could not make it to the team for England.

Though the selectors have opted for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan in the recent series, Gavaskar believes that Rohit Sharma and K.L Rahul, if fit, will be the best options at the top for India at the T20 World Cup.

"My opening combination would have K.L Rahul, if he's fit, and Rohit Sharma alongside him," he said.

In the next few weeks, India will play five T20Is against England and two against Ireland.

--IANS

bsk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)