ISL 2018-19 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC live: Kick-off; Sunil Chhetri starts

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC have faced each other twice with both winning one game apiece

BS web team 

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC (Photo: indiansuperleague.com)
FC Goa will take on last seasons runner-up Bengaluru FC in what promises to be an enthralling affair at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

The Gaurs lead the Indian Super League (ISL) charts with 16 points from seven games and can further consolidate their position with a win. However, if they suffer a loss at the hands of Bengaluru FC, the club from the south will move to the summit.

The match will also see two supreme attacks go up against each other. While Ferran Corominas and Edu Bedia lead the charge for Goa, Miku and Sunil Chhetri will be Bengaluru's flag bearers.

In Hugo Boumous and Edu Bedia, Goa have two most creative players who have the ability to unlock stubborn defences, and then there is Corominas who gives finishing touches to moves like nobody else.

Bengaluru have been boosted by the news that Chhetri is fit to feature in the game after missing the recent international break with an injury. While Chhetri has four goals to his name, all eyes will be on Miku as well.

The last time the two sides met in Goa in 2017, the hosts triumphed in a seven-goal thriller.

FC Goa have scored a staggering 21 goals from 42 shots on target this season. They boast the passing accuracy of 77.7 per cent and have managed to keep one cleansheet.

Bengaluru have scored 10 goals from 20 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 68.35 per cent and kept two clean sheets.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

FC Goa in orange strips and Bengaluru in blue

Peeeeeeeeeppppppp.. and we begin

The national anthem is being played at the stadium and we are minutes away from the kick-off

The #GOABEN starting line-ups are out and @SergioLobera1 has chosen Hugo Boumous ahead of @edubedia for @FCGoaOfficial, while @CarlesCuadrat hands @Che7cho his first start for @bengalurufc this season. LIVE updates: https://t.co/6Oy1qMAuY7#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/qmr1SHY4LW — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 22, 2018

The lineups are out.   FC Goa (Head Coach: Sergio Lobera) -- Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Ferran Corominas (C), Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Mourtada Fall, Mohamed Ali   FC Goa substitutes -- Lalthuammawia Ralte, Chinglensana Singh, Nirmal Chettri, Mandar Rao Dessai, Edu Bedia, Miguel Fernandez, Manvir Singh,    Bengaluru FC (Head Coach: Carles Cuadrat) - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Sunil Chhetri (C), Dimas Delgado, Xisco Hernandez, Udanta Singh, Nishu Kumar, Chencho Gyeltshen   Bengaluru FC substitutes -- Soram Poirei, Gursimrat Singh, Rino Anto, Boithang Haokip, Kean Lewis, Semboi Haokip

Hello and welcome to the live blog of FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC
First Published: Thu, November 22 2018. 18:45 IST

