ISL 2018-19 Mumbai City FC vs ATK live: Kick-off; Everton Santos starts

City FC will look to register its fourth consecutive this season when it takes on former champions in an Indian Super League game here on Saturday.

At present, are on the third spot in the standings with four wins, one draw and two losses.

On the other hand, the season has been a mixed bag one for two-time champions ATK, who are on the sixth position with three wins and as many losses and one draw.

After their 0-5 hammering by FC Goa in an away match, bounced back in style by registering three consecutive wins against Delhi Dynamos FC (2-0) at home, Chennaiyin FC (1-0) and North-East United FC (1-0), both away matches.

The coveted title has eluded Mumbai since the first season and head coach Jorge Costa and his men would be keen to stay among the top four teams.

also come into the game after their 1-0 victory against Pune City FC in and they would be hoping to continue the winning streak.

Uruguayan striker Emiliano Alfaro, who has been brought as a replacement for injured Kalu Uche, will surely boost ATK's chances.

The fans can expect an action-packed evening as football returns to the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri, nearly after a month.

Mumbai's defence, led by Lucian Goian and Subhasish Bose, has been a big reason in their turn of fortunes. They managed cleansheets in their last three matches. The combative approach of Sehnaj Singh and Milan Singh in the midfield also adds a layer of security to Mumbai's defence. As for the teeth upfront, Mumbai managed just three goals in their first four matches but the Modou Sougou- duo have scored five of Mumbai's seven goals so far.

recently lost their star striker Kalu Uche because of an injury. The forward has gone back to Barcelona for treatment and will not be available until January at least. The team management acted quickly to rope in Emiliano Alfaro on a loan deal from Pune, but even the Uruguayan seems to have picked up an Achilles injury of his own and might be sidelined for some time.

With both Uche and Alfaro out, ATK will be looking at and Balwant Singh to provide the goals against a strong Mumbai defence.

Mumbai and ATK have faced each other 10 times with both winning four games each.