ISL 2018-19 FC Pune City vs Kerala Blasters FC live: Stankovic scores; 1-0

Marko Stankovic got Pune ahead with a stunning strike in the 13th minute but was soon substituted after an injury

Kerala Blasters FC would look to get back to winning ways when they take on FC Pune City at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune on Friday.

The visitors started with a win over ATK at the Salt Lake Stadium but have since drawn three matches and now sit in the seventh spot with six points. 

FC Pune City have fared worse and are yet to register a win this season, having drawn their first match against Delhi Dynamos and losing the rest three of their fixtures. Coach Miguel Angel Portugal lost his job and the onus of turning around their fortunes is now in the hands of interim coach Pradyum Reddy.

Reddy's attempt to get the team back on track ended in a 2-4 defeat at the hands of high-flying FC Goa. To make matters worse, Diego Carlos Oliveira was sent off in the second half and will miss the match against Kerala.

Pune's trump card is their lethal attack but both Marcelinho and Emiliano Alfaro have struggled in front of goal. Both players scored their first goal of the season against Goa in their last match which could be seen as a sign of a turnaround in fortunes for Reddy's men.

As for Kerala, the foreign strikers, Slavisa Stojanovic and Matej Poplatnik, have impressed with three goals between them from four games and CK Vineeth has made a considerable impact off the bench with two goals so far. 

Pune have faltered in defence, having conceded 10 goals so far and failing to keep a clean sheet this season. Their famed attack duo of Marcelinho and Emiliano Alfaro are yet to come to the party.
FC Pune City have scored just thrice from 19 shots on target and have the passing accuracy of 65.33 per cent.

As for Kerala, they have scored six goals from 18 shots on target and have the passing accuracy of 70.12 per cent.

FC Pune City and Kerala Blasters FC have faced each other eight times with Pune winning just once while Kerala have registered five victories. Two matches ended in draws.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Half-time report: Pune City FC are leading 1-0 at half-time in their match against Kerala Blasters FC in front of home fans at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune with a stunning strike by Marko Stankovic.   The Austrain got the ball outside the box on the left in the 13th minute, tried to go towards the centre before pulling the ball back and absolutely firing the ball with his left foot to the right top corner.   However, Stankovic's game was short-lived when he went out with an injury in the 26th minute and was promptly replaced.   Kerala kept stringing passes together and put in crosses after crosses to get the equaliser but the Pune defence stood resolute. Kerala did get through the Pune defence once, or so it appeared.   In the 41st minute, Kerala got a corner which was floated into the middle of the box. Amid the scramble, Krcmarevic got a touch on it but Kamaljit made the save and there was confusion over whether the ball crossed the ball. The referee initally awarded the goal before overturning his decision a couple minutes later.   To be fair To Kerala, the match was pretty much balacned apart from the magic moment by Stankovic which got his team forward and is the only goal in the first half.

Minute 45+2 -- Pune get a corner but the inswinging cross is easily cleared. And that's half time

Minute 45 -- Two minutes of additional time at the end of the first half

Minute 45 -- Doungel goes for a curler from the right edge of the box but Kamaljit does well to punch it away

Minute 41 -- Some controversy here but Kerala get the goal. A corner is floated into the middle of the box and there's a scramble and Krcmarevic gets a touch on it but Kamaljit makes the save and there's confusion over whether the ball crossed the ball. The goal is given but the replays suggest that he it wasn't over the line. But a couple minutes later, with some consultation the referee overturns his decision

Minute 40 -- Kerala's Sahal goes close. He drives it low on the left and Kamaljit has to make a diving save

Minute 39 -- Robin looks to get behind a long floated pass but us marginaly offside

Minute 38 -- Kerala's Kali is down and seems to be in discomfort

Minute 36 -- Kerala get another corner and it's delivered to the middle of the box where Lakic-Pesic meets it sweetly with his header but it's straight at the goalkeeper's chest

Minute 35 -- Sahal looks to get it on from the edge of the box but is blocked and the ball goes out for corner

Minute 33 (YELLOW CARD) -- Jhingan shown the yellow card for a foul on Robin
