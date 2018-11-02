ISL 2018-19 FC Pune City vs Kerala Blasters FC live: Stankovic scores; 1-0

Half-time report: Pune City FC are leading 1-0 at half-time in their match against Kerala Blasters FC in front of home fans at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune with a stunning strike by Marko Stankovic. The Austrain got the ball outside the box on the left in the 13th minute, tried to go towards the centre before pulling the ball back and absolutely firing the ball with his left foot to the right top corner. However, Stankovic's game was short-lived when he went out with an injury in the 26th minute and was promptly replaced. Kerala kept stringing passes together and put in crosses after crosses to get the equaliser but the Pune defence stood resolute. Kerala did get through the Pune defence once, or so it appeared. In the 41st minute, Kerala got a corner which was floated into the middle of the box. Amid the scramble, Krcmarevic got a touch on it but Kamaljit made the save and there was confusion over whether the ball crossed the ball. The referee initally awarded the goal before overturning his decision a couple minutes later. To be fair To Kerala, the match was pretty much balacned apart from the magic moment by Stankovic which got his team forward and is the only goal in the first half.
