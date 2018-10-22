ISL 2018-19: Chhetri scores brace in Bengaluru FC's 3-0 win over Pune City

Minute 90+3 -- Free-kick at a dangerous position for Bengaluru. Chhetri takes the free-kick it brushes the goalkeeper's fingers and rikochets off the far post. Minute 90 -- Four minutes of additional times Minute 88 -- Marcelo Pereira tries one from range. His shot takes a deflection but Gurpreet is alert to the danger Minute 82 (SUBSTITUTION FOR BENGALURU FC) -- Kean comes in for Udanta Minute 77 (SUBSTITUTION FOR PUNE) -- Alwyn replaces Khan Minute 78 -- Marcelinho gets the ball on the right of the box and tries to put it at the far post but Gurpreet makes a comfortable save from the effort

FC City host FC at the in Pune, in a repeat of last season's semi-final clash.

The fortunes of the two teams couldn't have been any different. are languishing at the ninth spot in the league table after picking up just a solitary point from their first two away games. They now return home, and it is expected to be another herculean task against FC.

A win against Bengaluru, which they desperately need, will not just be Pune's first of the season, but also their maiden victory over the opposition to whom they lost during last edition's play-offs.

FC had a smashing debut campaign in the league last season but their start under new coach Carles Cuadrat has not been entirely convincing. While Bengaluru did notch an impressive victory over defending champions Chennaiyin FC in their campaign opener, they were held at home by Jamshedpur FC.

The Spanish coach will expect his key attackers and to provide the spark in the clash against last season's runner-up. A lack of goals has been Pune's undoing in the current campaign with two games yielding only one. They have had 21 attempts on goal but remain the most wasteful among all 10 teams with a conversion rate of only 4.76 percent.

Cuadrat has at his disposal one of the most lethal pairings in the league in the form of and Both men have already registered a goal each in the new campaign and they will be licking their lips in anticipation in what will be a clash against their 'favourite' opposition.

In the four matches against last season, the duo scored a combined seven goals which is the most against a single opponent.

Pune City FC and Bengaluru FC have played each other four times with Sunil Chhetri-led outfit coming out on top twice while the other two matches ended in draws.