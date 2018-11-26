ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos

Bottom-placed Dynamos will look to register their first win of 2018-19 when they face FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in on Monday.

FC are the only team who are unbeaten so far, although they have only played six matches. They are coming into the tie on the back of an impressive 2-1 win over FC Goa where both teams were reduced to 10 men. As a result, the Blues will miss the services of midfielder Dimas Delgado and Xisco Hernandez is expected to take his place.

Apart from the points at stake, the match holds extra significance for the home team because captain Sunil Chhetri will make his 150th appearance for the club.

have struggled in the attacking third especially, having only scored seven goals from their eight matches. Clinical is a word you wouldn't associate with as they have been extremely wasteful with their finishing.

Coach Josep Gombau will hope that his players have had adequate rest and that they would get over the disappointment from the first phase of games.

Bengaluru have been hands down the most impressive team in the league so far. The Blues are currently the only unbeaten team this season and have won their last four matches on a trot. Carles Cuadrat's men have looked like a well-rounded unit this season. The Blues not only boast the meanest defence in the league so far, having conceded just five goals in six matches, but have also been lethal going forward.

Bengaluru have scored 12 goals from 24 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 69.25 per cent and kept two cleansheets.

Delhi are in the middle of their worst-ever start in the Hero and are rooted to the bottom of the table with just four points from eight matches. The Lions will play their first match after a 17-day-long break and head coach Josep Gombau will be eager to make a fresh start and turn things around quickly.

The Lions have had their fair share of problems in both attack and defence. The team has only managed to score seven times and conceded 13 goals in their eight matches so far. Delhi have scored seven goals from 24 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 69.69 per cent and kept one cleansheet.

Bengaluru and Delhi have faced each other twice, winning one match apiece.

Here's today’s match schedule:

Indian Super League 2018-19: When and where to watch vs Delhi Dynamos

Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 in English Commentary; Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1HD in Hindi Commentary.

match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and JioTV.