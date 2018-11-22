JUST IN
Business Standard

ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch FC Goa take on Bengaluru FC

FC Goa sit at the top of the table with 16 points from seven games while Bengaluru FC are just a position below with 13 points from five games

BS Web Team & Agencies 

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC (Photo: indiansuperleague.com)
The top two teams of ISL 2018-19 will clash against each other at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday. Both teams have been in a great run of form this season.

The Gaurs lead the Indian Super League (ISL) charts with 16 points from seven games and can further consolidate their position with a win. However, if they suffer a loss at the hands of Bengaluru FC, the club from the south will move to the summit.

The match will also see two supreme attacks go up against each other. While Ferran Corominas and Edu Bedia lead the charge for Goa, Miku and Sunil Chhetri will be Bengaluru's flag bearers.

In Hugo Boumous and Edu Bedia, Goa have two most creative players who have the ability to unlock stubborn defences, and then there is Corominas who gives finishing touches to moves like nobody else.

Bengaluru have been boosted by the news that Chhetri is fit to feature in the game after missing the recent international break with an injury. While Chhetri has four goals to his name, all eyes will be on Miku as well.

The last time the two sides met in Goa in 2017, the hosts triumphed in a seven-goal thriller.

FC Goa have scored a staggering 21 goals from 42 shots on target this season. They boast the passing accuracy of 77.7 per cent and have managed to keep one cleansheet.

Bengaluru have scored 10 goals from 20 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 68.35 per cent and kept two clean sheets.

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC have faced each other twice with both winning one game apiece.

Here's today’s match schedule:

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 in English Commentary; Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1HD in Hindi Commentary.

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and JioTV.
First Published: Thu, November 22 2018. 00:14 IST

