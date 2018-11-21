ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch FC Pune City vs Jamshedpur FC

Strugglers City will battle it out against FC, one of the two teams undefeated this season, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in on Wednesday as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive.

If need any inspiration for this, if being bottom-placed isn't firing enough, they could look at their head-to-head record against against which they have won both games they have played against the visitors.

FC, on the other hand, are unbeaten this season but have managed to win only two games in their seven outings. Currently, they sit in the fourth spot and now have a great chance to go up the ladder by defeating a team which is off-colour.

A big worry for Pune this season has been in the defence, which has failed to keep a single clean sheet so far and has conceded 16 goals – the most by any team this season. Pune have scored six goals from 29 shots on target with a passing accuracy of 65.03 per cent.

Jamshedpur have scored 14 goals from 34 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 73.79 per cent and have managed to keep one clean-sheet. Despite missing a few strikers, Jamshedpur would be a strong unit going forward. Coach Cesar Ferrando will have at his service Sergio Cidoncha, who has been brilliant so far, as well as the likes of Michael Soosairaj, Mario Arques and Memo. However, Ferrando would mind a better showing at the back with his defence prone to leaking late goals.

Pune City and have faced each other on two occasions with Pune winning both times

Here's today’s match schedule:

Indian Super League 2018-19: When and where to watch vs Jamshedpur FC

vs Jamshedpur FC match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune

match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 in English Commentary; Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1HD in Hindi Commentary.

FC Pune City vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and JioTV.