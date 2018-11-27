ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC

A resurgent City would look to keep up their momentum with another win against United FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in on Tuesday.

won their first match of the season by Jamshedpur FC last week, and now have five points from eight matches, although they sit in the eighth spot in the points table.

United, on the other hand, won a thriller against Kerala Blasters with two goals in injury time. The win last week would have further boosted their confidence and the belief that they can qualify for the play-offs for the very first time in five seasons.

A lot is at stake in Tuesday's match at Balewadi. Pune could build a momentum from here onwards, while -- being the dark horse this season -- could go one step further to cement their place in top four.

The Stallions endured a horrendous start to their Hero 2018-19 season, drawing two and losing five of their first seven matches of the season. Their eighth match against Jamshedpur, however, marked a welcome change for Pune after they picked up their first victory of the season courtesy a late goal from defender Matt Mills.

Pune have one of the worst defensive records in the league, having let in 17 goals. The Stallions' defence has failed to keep a single clean sheet this season and are the only team with the unsavoury record to their name. The likes of Matt Mills and Gurtej Singh will have to up their game if they are to keep out a very capable NorthEast attack featuring Bartholomew Ogbeche and Federico Gallego.

Eelco Schattorie's NorthEast have been the most improved side this season. The Highlanders endured a torrid time last season and finished bottom of the league table with just 11 points from 18 matches. Such has been their transformation this season under Schattorie that NorthEast already have more points and wins than they had in the whole of last season. The team has already equalled their goal tally from last season with 12.

Another big factor playing in NorthEast's favour against Pune will be their away form. Three of the Highlanders' four wins this season have come on the road. A win for the Highlanders against Pune will also put them either at the top or in the second position of the table, depending on the result of Monday's match between Bengaluru FC and Delhi Dynamos FC.

Pune City and NorthEast United have faced each other eight times in which Pune have won four games while NorthEast won three games.

Here's today’s match schedule:

Indian Super League 2018-19: When and where to watch vs NorthEast United FC

vs NorthEast United FC match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune

FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 in English Commentary; Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1HD in Hindi Commentary.

FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and JioTV.