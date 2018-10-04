ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC

City FC travel to Kochi where they'll face a stern test from Blasters FC who are buoyant after a convincing 2-0 win over ATK at Salt Lake Stadium in the weekend.

The prospect is much trickier for the visitors who conceded twice without scoring any against Jamshedpur sans their star players.

Blasters manager David James said his players had been training well and were raring to go.

"We have got so many players who have been training and have put themselves in a position to be selected. For any manager, the difficulty is a fully fit squad with everyone ready to go. The two guys who scored (against ATK) did well. Watching the videos, we created a lot of chances in the game from a lot of different players," James said.

City have played just one game so far but coach Jorge Costa admitted they are under pressure to open their account.

"It is true that tomorrow, we have this pressure to get some points. Because play at home and after their last game, they will have pressure (to win again)," he said.

The two teams have faced each other eight times with either teams winning two games each and four others ending in draws.

City, though, are yet to win an match in Kochi, with three draws and a defeat in the last four games. The Islanders will be keen to bounce back after suffering a defeat in their own backyard against Jamshedpur FC.

Here's today’s match schedule:

Indian Super League 2018-19: FC vs FC

When and Where to watch: vs Mumbai City FC

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 in English Commentary; Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1HD in Hindi Commentary.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC FC match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and JioTV.