IPL 2019 auctions player list: Varun, Unadkat biggest buys at Rs 84 mn each

The (IPL) 2019 auction was held in Jaipur on Tuesday. Uncapped Indian players got the biggest deals, along with a few players from Windies. However, the event proved to be a mixed bag for star players. Though Yuvraj Singh managed to find a buyer in the second round, many stalwarts, including Dale Steyn and Jason Holder, failed to attract any bid and were left unsold.

In auctions, Sam Curran emerged as the costliest overseas buy as Kings XI Punjab bagged him for a whopping Rs 72 million (Rs 7.2 crore). Among the Indian players, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy and paceman Jaydev Unadkat were the joint costliest buy, with a bid of Rs 84 million for each (Rs 8.4 crore).





Unadkat grabbed eye-balls last season when he became the highest paid Indian after being bought by the same franchise for a whopping Rs 115 million (Rs 11.5 crore).

West Indians Shimron Hetmyer and Nicolas Pooran were bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab, respectively, for Rs 42 million (Rs 4.2 crore).





Another Caribbean star Carlos Brathwaite went for Rs 50 million (Rs 5 crore) to the Kolkata Knight Riders.



Here's the list of players sold at the IPL auction 2019: