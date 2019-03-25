IPL 2019, CSK vs DC preview: Pant's power hitting to test Dhoni's tactics

In Match 5 of Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), will look to continue their winning momentum against new look at Ferozshah Kotla in New Delhi on Tuesday. After Rishabh Pant’s 18-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians, the shrewd tactician in will be plotting how to stop him early. Pant has once again set the tone with a magnificent 78 off 27 balls in Delhi Capitals' 37-run win against Mumbai Indians. CSK, with their experience of winning important moments, will certainly make Capitals wary. However, will be a different challenge for the Capitals, who don't have an enviable record against Dhoni's men at their home ground.

Rampaging biggest challenge for Dhoni at Kotla



The nature of the Kotla track makes CSK favourites with their spin trio of Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir having already hit the straps in the low-scoring opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. A look at Pant's track record indicates that he has had problems against slow bowlers and Dhoni, who has seen enough of the youngster, will love to exploit the chinks in his armoury.

The Kotla pitch, which gets slower with passage of play, might force Dhoni to start with his pacers and keep Harbhajan and Tahir for the overs when Pant is expected to be in action. Harbhajan, after his man of the match performance against RCB, will be relishing the challenge of bowling to a left-handed batsman, who loves to play his shots.

team news



started their campaign on a high as they performed superbly with both bat and ball in Mumbai. While the top-order showed grit and determination with and Colin Ingram sticking it out early on, showed what he is capable of by hitting 7 sixes in his innings of 78. In the bowling department too, it was an all-round show as Ishant Sharma (2/34) and Kagiso Rabada (2/23) led the show with the spinners chipping in with vital wickets. Axar Patel's figures could be a bit of a worry as he gave away 42 runs from his three overs, but it is still early days in and DC will hope that he settles down soon.

Here are the playing 11 probables of both teams:



CSK playing 11: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/David Wiley, Mohit Sharma



DC playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant, Keemo Paul/Chris Morris, Trent Boult, Kasigo Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia



IPL 2019, Match 5: Live streaming details



Date and Day: March 26, 2019, and Tuesday



Place: Ferozshah Stadium, Delhi



Time: 8:00 pm IST



match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the match on Hotstar app and website.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



DC Squad: (Captain), (wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Bandaru Ayyappa.

CSK squad: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, M.S. Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Dhruv Shorey, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Sam Billings, N Jagadeesan, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Mohit Sharma



