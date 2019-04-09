IPL 2019 CSK vs KKR Preview: Rampage looms, can Chennai stop Andre Russell?

In match 23 of VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), (CSK) will host (KKR) at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. It's set to be an interesting clash as Dinesh Karthik-led KKR is at the top of points table while MS Dhoni-led CSK is at number two. Both Chennai and Kolkata won their last match against Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals respectively and they would look to extend lead as approaches half-stage. For CSK, there is uncertainty over Dwayne Bravo's inclusion in the playing 11 as he missed the last match due to injury. It will be a clash of two strong sides and Chennai would require the service of all-rounder Bravo to counter Andre Russell's rampaging.

Check Points table here



Check IPL 2019 schedule here





Chennai Super Kings team news

Chennai brought in Faf du Plessis, Scott Kuggeleijn and in place of Dwanye Bravo, Shardul thakur and Mohit Sharma and it worked well as du Plessis smashed a half-century and Harbhajan picked two wickets in his first over.

MS Dhoni has scored runs in the torunament so far but the sheen is missing as he is using more balls than ususal. Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav have decent figures against their names.

Kolkata Knight Riders team news

Kolkata have all reasons to smile as Russell is in prime form and Chris Lynn has also strengthened the batting line-up. Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana and Shubhman Gill deliver whenever the team needs it.

is the primary pace bowler for the team and Harry Gurney, who played for the team in he last match, is likely to stay in the playing 11 for the time being.

Overall, KKR have not much to worry as all their tactics during the match work well and Chennai is not as aggressive as it used to be so they might want to take advantage of that.

CSK playing probables 11

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

probables



Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna





IPL 2019, Match 22: Live streaming details

Date and Day: April 9, 2019, Tuesday

Place: M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Time: 8:00 pm IST

CSK vs KKR match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the CSK vs KKR 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and website. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Here are the squad for both the teams:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain/wicket-keeper), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K.M. Asif, Deepak Chahar, N. Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleign.

Kolkata Knight Riders: (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, K C Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj