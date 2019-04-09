- Direct tax collection may fall short of Rs 50,000 cr in FY'19: Official
- Hard times for non-oil CPSEs, likely to report losses for second yr running
- Poll of polls: BJP-led alliance to win with slim majority in LS elections
- NCLAT may ask Arcelor to deposit Rs 42,000 cr bid amount for buying Essar
- Staying in the slow lane: India's $70 billion car market could use a jump
- London IPO for Indian billionaire's financial services firm 'Finablr'
- Cash crunch: Jet Airways fails to pay interest to Etihad-linked entity
IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR LIVE score: Will Dwayne Bravo make it to playing 11?
In head to head comparison, Chennai Super Kings have an advantage as they have won 11 out of 18 matches, while Kolkata Knight Riders won seven. Check CSK vs KKR Live score and match commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK will be coming into today’s match with confidence as they defended a modest total of 160 against Kings XI Punjab after MS Dhoni-led side pulled back in the death overs. That too in the absence of their death bowling specialist Dwayne Bravo, whose inclusion in CSK playing 11 is doubtful. However, KKR put up another clinical finish in their previous IPL match, as they crushed Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in a one-sided contest. It will be interesting to see whether CSK spinners can hold the rampaging Andre Russell. In head to head comparison, Chennai Super Kings have an advantage as they have won 11 out of 18 matches, while Kolkata Knight Riders won just seven. While CSK have been at the top of their game at Chepauk Stadium, KKR are sitting at the top of the IPL 2019 points table with four wins from five games. Although both the teams are equal on points -- eight apiece -- KKR have a better net run-rate of +1.058 over CSK's +0.159. It will be interesting to see whether KKR will retain the top spot or will make way for CSK.
Check 2019 IPL Points table here
IPL 2019, Match 23: CSK vs KKR LIVE scorecard
IPL 2019, Match 23: CSK vs KKR live streaming details
CSK vs KKR match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream CSK vs KKR 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and website.
Stay tuned for CSK vs KKR live score and match commentary here