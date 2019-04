IPL 2019 CSK vs SRH Preview: Chennai look to breach Warner-Bairstow wall

In match 41 of the VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), will host at the in Chennai on Tuesday.



MS Dhoni's Chennai are at the second spot of the points table while Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad is at the fourth spot.





Here are the playing 11 probable of and Sunrisers Hyderabad



Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir



Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, (W), (C), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

Here’s the squad of both the teams



Chennai Super Kings: (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.



Sunrisers Hyderabad: (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Chennai have lost two consecutive matches while Hyderabad pulled a 9-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders to continue their winning run.Dhoni faces an important task of sorting the batting order as Chennai is heavily dependent on him if opening batsmen fail to score. If Chennai win the match, their ticket for the playoffs will be confirmed.SRH's story has been the same throughout IPL 2019, only the openers -- and -- have delivered among batsmen for the team and if they fail to score, the middle order takes no time in collapsing.If Chennai manage to breach the protection SRH openers provide, they can easily take control of the match while SRH would be aiming to eliminate CSK openers to put Dhoni under pressure.Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu and haven't been able to score runs while the onus remains with and Dhoni.The Chepauk pitch has been sluggish in the games played so far and the side would look to put runs on the board as there's no stopping to SRH openers if they start the assault.A relief for Chennai is and Imran Tahir are picking wickets while is a key spinner for middle overs.is also back in the team and announced his return with two wickets against RCB.A formidable opening attack but no fuel in the middle-order, SRH is playing with fire but so far, it has worked for them.In their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, it was yet again Warner and Bairstow who guided the team towards victory.hasn't found his form yet and this may hurt the side as they face a stiff competition for the playoffs.In the bowling department, Khaleel Ahmed has become their main pacer as Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not picking wickets. The left-hand pacer derailed Kolkata's innings in their last clash with three wickets.Sandeep Sharma plays a good second-fiddle while Rashid helps the team break opponent's momentum. The side is likely to go unchanged against Chennai.Date and Day: April 23, 2019, TuesdayPlace: M A Chidambaram Stadium, ChennaiTime: 8:00 pm IST CSK vs SRH match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the CSK vs SRH 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.