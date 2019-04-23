IPL 2019 CSK vs SRH Preview: Chennai look to breach Warner-Bairstow wall

JUST IN
If Chennai manage to breach the protection SRH openers provide, they can easily take control of the match while SRH would be aiming to eliminate CSK openers to put Dhoni under pressure

BS Web Team 

David Warner SRH
In match 41 of the VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Chennai Super Kings will host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.
 
MS Dhoni's Chennai are at the second spot of the IPL 2019 points table while Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad is at the fourth spot.
 


Chennai have lost two consecutive matches while Hyderabad pulled a 9-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders to continue their winning run.
 

Dhoni faces an important task of sorting the batting order as Chennai is heavily dependent on him if opening batsmen fail to score. If Chennai win the match, their ticket for the playoffs will be confirmed.
 
SRH's story has been the same throughout IPL 2019, only the openers -- David Warner and Jonny Bairstow -- have delivered among batsmen for the team and if they fail to score, the middle order takes no time in collapsing.
 
If Chennai manage to breach the protection SRH openers provide, they can easily take control of the match while SRH would be aiming to eliminate CSK openers to put Dhoni under pressure.
 

Check IPL 2019 Schedule here:
 
Chennai Super Kings Team News:
 
Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina haven't been able to score runs while the onus remains with Faf du PLessis and Dhoni.
 
The Chepauk pitch has been sluggish in the games played so far and the side would look to put runs on the board as there's no stopping to SRH openers if they start the assault.
 
A relief for Chennai is Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir are picking wickets while Ravindra Jadeja is a key spinner for middle overs.
 
Dwayne Bravo is also back in the team and announced his return with two wickets against RCB.
 
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News
 
A formidable opening attack but no fuel in the middle-order, SRH is playing with fire but so far, it has worked for them.
 
In their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, it was yet again Warner and Bairstow who guided the team towards victory.
 
Kane Williamson hasn't found his form yet and this may hurt the side as they face a stiff competition for the playoffs.
 
In the bowling department, Khaleel Ahmed has become their main pacer as Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not picking wickets. The left-hand pacer derailed Kolkata's innings in their last clash with three wickets.
 
Sandeep Sharma plays a good second-fiddle while Rashid helps the team break opponent's momentum. The side is likely to go unchanged against Chennai.
 
 

Here are the playing 11 probable of Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad
 
Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (W), Kane Williamson (C), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

 
 
IPL 2019, Match 41: CSK vs SRH Live streaming details
 
Date and Day: April 23, 2019, Tuesday
 
Place: M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
 
Time: 8:00 pm IST
 
CSK vs SRH match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the CSK vs SRH 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.
 
 

Here’s the squad of both the teams
 
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.
First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 00:11 IST

