IPL 2019 CSK vs SRH Preview: Chennai look to breach Warner-Bairstow wall

In match 41 of the VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Chennai Super Kings will host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.
MS Dhoni's Chennai are at the second spot of the IPL 2019 points table while Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad is at the fourth spot.
Chennai have lost two consecutive matches while Hyderabad pulled a 9-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders to continue their winning run.
Dhoni faces an important task of sorting the batting order as Chennai is heavily dependent on him if opening batsmen fail to score. If Chennai win the match, their ticket for the playoffs will be confirmed.
SRH's story has been the same throughout IPL 2019, only the openers -- David Warner and Jonny Bairstow -- have delivered among batsmen for the team and if they fail to score, the middle order takes no time in collapsing.
If Chennai manage to breach the protection SRH openers provide, they can easily take control of the match while SRH would be aiming to eliminate CSK openers to put Dhoni under pressure.
Check IPL 2019 Schedule here:
Chennai Super Kings Team News:
Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina haven't been able to score runs while the onus remains with Faf du PLessis and Dhoni.
The Chepauk pitch has been sluggish in the games played so far and the side would look to put runs on the board as there's no stopping to SRH openers if they start the assault.
A relief for Chennai is Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir are picking wickets while Ravindra Jadeja is a key spinner for middle overs.
Dwayne Bravo is also back in the team and announced his return with two wickets against RCB.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News
A formidable opening attack but no fuel in the middle-order, SRH is playing with fire but so far, it has worked for them.
In their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, it was yet again Warner and Bairstow who guided the team towards victory.
Kane Williamson hasn't found his form yet and this may hurt the side as they face a stiff competition for the playoffs.
In the bowling department, Khaleel Ahmed has become their main pacer as Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not picking wickets. The left-hand pacer derailed Kolkata's innings in their last clash with three wickets.
Sandeep Sharma plays a good second-fiddle while Rashid helps the team break opponent's momentum. The side is likely to go unchanged against Chennai.
IPL 2019, Match 41: CSK vs SRH Live streaming details
Date and Day: April 23, 2019, Tuesday
Place: M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Time: 8:00 pm IST
CSK vs SRH match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the CSK vs SRH 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.