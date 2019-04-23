IPL 2019 CSK vs SRH LIVE score: Nabi to replace Williamsons in playing 11
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) led by stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. SRH skipper Kane Williamson will miss out today's IPL match against defending champions CSK because of personal reasons. The Kiwi cricketer has reportedly returned to New Zealand. CSK, who slumped to two defeats on a trot and slipped to the second spot on IPL points table 2019, will look to get back to winning ways at a spin friendly Chepauk pitch. Coming to the home ground, Super Kings will bring in an extra spinner, Harbhajan Singh into the playing 11, which means Shardul might miss today’s match. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have recovered from their mid-season slump, registering two successive victories, one against CSK and the other against Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH may also bring in an extra spinner in their playing 11. Sunrisers’ opener, Jonny Bairstow will play his last match in IPL 2019 before joining England’s World Cup camp. Head to head, Chennai Super Kings have an advantage as they have won eight out of 11 matches while Sunrisers Hyderabad have won just three.
CSK vs SRH match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream CSK vs SRH 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
