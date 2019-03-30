IPL 2019, DD vs KKR Preview: Will KKR's spin trio trap Delhi at Kotla?

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP preview: Can Kolkata ace Chris Gayle challenge?
IPL 2019 Match 6 highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI by 28 runs
IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH preview: Warner's return to give Hyderabad an edge
IPL 2019, Match 2 highlights: Russell cameo help KKR beat SRH by 6 wickets
Knight Riders plans to pick up teams in S Africa, UAE to globalise brand
-
In the 10th match of VIVO IPL 2019 (IPL 2019), Delhi Capitals will host Kolkata Knight Riders as they look to improve their home ground advantage at the Ferozeshah Kotla in Delhi on Saturday.
Under the leadership of young captain Shreyas Iyer, Delhi started their IPL 2019 campaign on a winning note by defeating the mighty Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium but they lost their second match against M S Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on a slow pitch at Feroze Shah Kotla.
Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, had a merry start as they too won their opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and then went on to beat Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens.
Delhi Capitals face a tough challenge as KKR eye a winning hat-trick, will Delhi save the fort and deny a hat-trick to KKR? it'd be too early to say anything on that.
It is certain that the pitch is going to favour spinners and both sides would be ready with their tactics.
Check 2019 IPL points table here
Delhi Capitals team news
The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals got a boost in the batting line-up with the inclusion of Shikhar Dhawan, at the same time, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw hold enough power to turn tha match in their favour with their batting skills. On the bowling side, Amit Mishra proved why he is the best choice whenever his team needs it with Ishant Shamra and Axar Patel giving enough boost. Delhi would likely to play with an extra spinner as the pitch is not pace-friendly.
If Delhi wins the match against KKR at home, it would be a confidence booster for the team and it would find itself at a comfortable position on the points table, while another loss at home ground would mean more experiments and brainstorming.
Kolkata Knight Riders team news
Kolkata Knight Riders had a flying start with two wins off their two matches and they are likely to go with the same playing 11 as they face Delhi Capitals. The trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine would be the key for KKR as they look to cash in on the spin-friendly track at Feroz Shah Kotla.
The batting side looks complete with Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell and captain Dinesh Karthik in form.
Here are the playing 11 probables of both the teams
KKR playing 11: Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (C) (W), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson
DC playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant, Keemo Paul/Chris Morris, Trent Boult, Kasigo Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia
IPL 2019, Match 10: DC vs KKR Live streaming details
Date and Day: March 30, 2019, Saturday
Place: Ferozshah Kotla, New Delhi
Time: 8:00 pm IST
DC vs KKR match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the KXIP vs MI match on Hotstar app and website.
Here are squad of both the teams:
Delhi Capitals Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Bandaru Ayyappa.
KKR squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.