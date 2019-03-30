IPL 2019, DD vs KKR Preview: Will KKR's spin trio trap Delhi at Kotla?

In the 10th match of VIVO (IPL 2019), will host as they look to improve their home ground advantage at the in Delhi on Saturday.

Under the leadership of young captain Shreyas Iyer, Delhi started their campaign on a winning note by defeating the mighty at the but they lost their second match against M S Dhoni-led on a slow pitch at Feroze Shah Kotla.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, had a merry start as they too won their opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and then went on to beat Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens.

face a tough challenge as KKR eye a winning hat-trick, will Delhi save the fort and deny a hat-trick to KKR? it'd be too early to say anything on that.

It is certain that the pitch is going to favour spinners and both sides would be ready with their tactics.

Check 2019 IPL points table here

Check 2019 IPL schedule here

Delhi Capitals team news

The Shreyas Iyer-led got a boost in the batting line-up with the inclusion of Dhawan, at the same time, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw hold enough power to turn tha match in their favour with their batting skills. On the bowling side, Amit Mishra proved why he is the best choice whenever his team needs it with Ishant Shamra and Axar Patel giving enough boost. Delhi would likely to play with an extra spinner as the pitch is not pace-friendly.

If Delhi wins the match against KKR at home, it would be a confidence booster for the team and it would find itself at a comfortable position on the points table, while another loss at home ground would mean more experiments and brainstorming.

Kolkata Knight Riders team news

had a flying start with two wins off their two matches and they are likely to go with the same playing 11 as they face Delhi Capitals. The trio of Kuldeep Yadav, and would be the key for KKR as they look to cash in on the spin-friendly track at Feroz Shah Kotla.

The batting side looks complete with Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell and captain Dinesh Karthik in form.

Here are the playing 11 probables of both the teams

KKR playing 11: Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (C) (W), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson

DC playing 11: Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant, Keemo Paul/Chris Morris, Trent Boult, Kasigo Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia

IPL 2019, Match 10: DC vs KKR Live streaming details

Date and Day: March 30, 2019, Saturday

Place: Ferozshah Kotla, New Delhi

Time: 8:00 pm IST

DC vs KKR match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the KXIP vs MI match on Hotstar app and website.

Here are squad of both the teams:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Bandaru Ayyappa.

KKR squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.