IPL 2019, DC vs KKR Live score: Kolkata hold edge against Delhi Capitals

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2019 Match 5 highlights: CSK beat DC by 6 wickets in last-over thriller
IPL 2019 Match 6 highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI by 28 runs
IPL 2019, Match 2 highlights: Russell cameo help KKR beat SRH by 6 wickets
IPL 2019, Match 3 highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
IPL 2019 highlights: Umpiring howler creates controversy as MI beat RCB
-
In today’s second match of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals will take on Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders at Ferozshah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into this match, winnings their previous IPL 2019 clash at their home ground and this will be their first IPL 2019 away fixture. While KKR have been on a roll, Delhi Capitals have had a mixed fate. While they thrashed Mumbai Indians in their opening game, they lost to Chennai Super Kings at home in their second game. Going into their third game of the season, DC will want to put the campaign back on track and avoid getting stuck like in the last few seasons. In head to head comparison, KKR have an edge as they won 13 out of 21 matches while DC won eight
IPL 2019, Match 10: DC vs KKR Live scorecard
IPL 2019, Match 10: DC vs KKR live streaming details
DC vs KKR match will start from 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold HD, Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream KXIP vs MI 2019 match on Hotstar app and website.
Stay tuned for DC vs KKR live score and match commentary here