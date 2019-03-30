JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2019 » News

IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI LIVE score: de Kock's 60 powers Mumbai post 176-7
Business Standard

IPL 2019, DC vs KKR Live score: Kolkata hold edge against Delhi Capitals

In head to head comparison, KKR have an edge as they won 13 out of 21 matches while DC won eight. Check DC vs KKR LIVE score and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant. Photo: PTI

In today’s second match of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals will take on Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders at Ferozshah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into this match, winnings their previous IPL 2019 clash at their home ground and this will be their first IPL 2019 away fixture. While KKR have been on a roll, Delhi Capitals have had a mixed fate. While they thrashed Mumbai Indians in their opening game, they lost to Chennai Super Kings at home in their second game. Going into their third game of the season, DC will want to put the campaign back on track and avoid getting stuck like in the last few seasons. In head to head comparison, KKR have an edge as they won 13 out of 21 matches while DC won eight

IPL 2019, Match 10: DC vs KKR Live scorecard


IPL 2019, Match 10: DC vs KKR live streaming details

DC vs KKR match will start from 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold HD, Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream KXIP vs MI 2019 match on Hotstar app and website.

Stay tuned for DC vs KKR live score and match commentary here
First Published: Sat, March 30 2019. 17:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements