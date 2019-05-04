IPL 2019, DC vs RR LIVE: Can Boult fill void created by Rabada's absence?
Head to head, Rajasthan Royals have an edge as they won 11 out of 19 matches while Delhi Capitals won eight. Check DC vs RR LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary
In today's first match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Delhi Capitals (DC) led by Shreyas Iyer will take on Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Ferozshah Kotla ground in New Delhi. Capitals return to their home ground, to play their final group game of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League in what has been a terrific IPL 2019 for them. Having already qualified for the playoffs, the last game against Rajasthan will be all about winning and sealing one of the top two spots in IPL 2019 points table. A top two finish allows teams the leeway of getting an extra chance to stay alive in the tournament. For Royals, it will be all about winning their last group game and keeping hopes alive of qualifying for the playoffs. The rain affected game against Royal Challengers Bangalore didn't help their case as they had to share a point. But what has been done cannot be undone and the Royals will look to move forward and stamp their authority over Delhi. Head to head, Rajasthan Royals have an edge as they won 11 out of 19 matches while Delhi Capitals won eight.
