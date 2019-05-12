IPL 2019 final MI vs CSK LIVE SCORE: Mumbai take on Chennai in summit clash
Hyderabad pitch for MI vs CSK final will favour fast bowlers as stats suggest that spinners have taken only 27 wickets compared with pacers' 52. Check MI vs CSK final Live score, toss updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In the finale of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by MS Dhoni at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad today. There could not be a better end to the 12th edition of cricket extravaganza, as the two best teams – MI and CSK -- of IPL 2019 square off for another thrilling clash. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings match each other in every department but the odds are in favour of MI as they defeated CSK thrice in IPL 2019. However, both Chennai and Mumbai have won IPL titles three times each and this will be yellow brigade’s eighth IPL final while MI are playing their fifth. Both teams met each other thrice in IPL finals and Mumbai won two matches. Super Kings have won IPL title in 3 occasions, 2010, 2011 and 2018 while Indians lifted the cup in 2013, 2015 and 2017. The Hyderabad pitch for MI vs CSK final will favour fast bowlers. Overall tally at Uppal Stadium suggest that spinners have taken only 27 wickets compared with pacers’ 52 scalps. There was rain on the eve of the match and there could be a slight chance of rain during today’s IPL final match, so toss will be crucial.
IPL 2019 final MI vs CSK LIVE score
IPL 2019 final Live streaming details
MI vs CSK final will start at 7:30 pm IST. The IPL 2019 final will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. IPL fans can watch the Live in-depth analysis of grand finale on Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. One can also live stream CSK vs DC 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
