IPL 2019, KKR vs DC LIVE score: Can Delhi Capitals stop rampaging Russell?
In head to head comparison, Kolkata knight Riders have an advantage as they won 13 out of 22 matches while Delhi Capitals won seven. Check KKR vs DC Live score, toss and match updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play Delhi Capitals (DC) led by Shreyas Iyer at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. DC will fancy their chances against KKR after registering a four-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore. On the other hand, Kolkata are coming into the match after a drubbing from Chennai Super Kings. KKR team management would expect their top-order to fire and depend on Andre Russell's alone to take them home. For Delhi Capitals, young opener Prithvi Shaw will be key as he smashed four consecutive boundaries off Tim Southee and each shot defines Shaw’s class. The Eden Gardens pitch are expected to be pace friendly with would force KKR and DC to make changes in their playing 11. In head to head comparison, Kolkata Knight Riders have an advantage as they won 13 out of 22 matches while Delhi Capitals won seven.
IPL 2019, match 26: KKR vs DC LIVE streaming
KKR vs DC match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream KKR vs DC 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
