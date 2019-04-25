IPL 2019, KKR vs RR LIVE score: Can Kuldeep find a place in KKR playing 11?

JUST IN
IPL 2019: Shocker for RCB as Dale Steyn ruled out of IPL after brief stint
Royals will be without Jos Buttler once again but for the last time in IPL 2019, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer will be part of RR playing 11. Check KKR vs RR LIVE score, toss and match updates here

BS Web Team 

IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals, Steve Smith
Steve Smith. Photo: PTI

In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to bounce back when they host Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals at The Eden Gardens in Kolkata after losing five games on a trot. Under the pump for the first time as KKR skipper, Dinesh Karthik's leadership skills and own form will be keenly observed in today’s IPL match. In their remaining four games, KKR have to win all of them to qualify for the play-offs. Kuldeep Yadav may return to KKR playing 11 given that K C Carriappa failed to make an impression in his last match. Rajasthan Royals are placed at the bottom of IPL points table 2019 and need to win their remaining four matches in order to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Royals will be without Jos Buttler once again but for the last time in IPL 2019, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer will be part of RR playing 11. Archer and Stokes will join the England squad for World Cup preparation with the deadline being April 26.

Check 2019 IPL Points table here

IPL 2019, Match 43: KKR vs RR LIVE scorecard


KKR vs RR head to head

Kolkata Knight Riders have a slight advantage as they won 10 out of 19 matches while Rajasthan Royals won nine matches. However, KKR have come out victorious in six out of seven matches at Eden Gardens.

IPL 2019, Match 43, KKR vs RR Live streaming

KKR vs RR match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream KKR vs RR 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.

Stay tuned for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here
First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 17:30 IST

