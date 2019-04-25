IPL 2019, KKR vs RR LIVE score: Can Kuldeep find a place in KKR playing 11?

In today’s match of (IPL 2019), Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to bounce back when they host Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals at in Kolkata after losing five games on a trot. Under the pump for the first time as KKR skipper, Dinesh Karthik's leadership skills and own form will be keenly observed in today’s IPL match. In their remaining four games, KKR have to win all of them to qualify for the play-offs. Kuldeep Yadav may return to given that K C Carriappa failed to make an impression in his last match. Rajasthan Royals are placed at the bottom of and need to win their remaining four matches in order to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Royals will be without once again but for the last time in IPL 2019, and will be part of Archer and Stokes will join the England squad for World Cup preparation with the deadline being April 26.

Kolkata Knight Riders have a slight advantage as they won 10 out of 19 matches while Rajasthan Royals won nine matches. However, KKR have come out victorious in six out of seven matches at Eden Gardens.

KKR vs RR match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream KKR vs RR 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.

