IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH LIVE score: Kolkata eye winning start vs Hyderabad
All eyes will be on Warner, as the Aussie opener continues his return to cricket after being banned for a year after the ball tampering incident. Check KKR vs SRH live score and match commentary here
Sunrisers Hyderabad players during a practice session, at Eden Garden in Kolkata. Photo: PTI
In today’s first match of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), last year’s runners up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Two-time champions KKR last won the IPL in 2014 when Gautam Gambhir was captain. Since then, they have made it to the playoffs thrice in four years showing great consistency, but the team will want to finish off equally well this time round. Last season, under the leadership of Dinesh Karthik, KKR lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs in Qualifier-2. Stumper-batsman Karthik led from the front, amassing 498 runs and finishing as the team's highest scorer. SRH emerged runners-up in IPL 2018 after losing to Chennai Super Kings in the final by eight wickets. All eyes will be on Warner, as the Aussie opener continues his return to cricket after being banned for a year after the ball tampering incident. Head to head, Kolkata Knight Riders have won nine out of 15 matches and SRH six.
IPL 2019, Match 1: KKR vs SRH live scorecard
IPL 2019, Match 2: KKR vs SRH live streaming details
KKR vs SRH match will start from 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold HD, Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the IPL 2019 Match 2 on Hotstar app and website.
