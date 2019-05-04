IPL 2019 KXIP vs CSK Preview: Dhoni's Chennai eye win before playoff heat

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP preview: Battle of leadership styles of Dhoni, Ashwin
IPL 2019 highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs
IPL 2019 MI vs CSK preview: Can Mumbai stop Chennai's winning streak?
IPL 2019, RR vs CSK Preview: Royals look to derail Dhoni's Chennai express
IPL 2019, CSK vs RR preview: Chennai pitch in spotlight as RR eye first win
-
In match 55 of Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will host MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday. Having already booked their berth in the playoffs, Chennai Super Kings will want to strengthen their top spot in the points table when they take on Kings XI Punjab in their last group stage encounter. CSK are at the top of the IPL 2019 Points Table with 18 points in 13 mathes while KXIP are at the last spot with 10 points in 13 matches after Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off a surprising victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. KXIP lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday in a must-win match and virtually lost out the playoffs race. Chennai would look to take it easy at the same time, will keep an eye on victory to remain at the top position. KXIP are virtually out of the playoffs race but they would look to win by a big margin to end the season on a better note.
Check IPL 2019 Points Table here
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dented Kings XI's chances of finishing in the top four after beating them by seven wickets in Mohali.
Kings XI openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle failed to score against KKR, a reason why they couldn't reach the 200-run mark in Mohali. However, Sam Curran's form is something which will give a lot of confidence to the Punjab-based franchise.
With 10 points from 13 games, Kings XI must win against CSK to stay alive in the competition. However, it wouldn't be an easy task for R. Ashwin's men to secure victory against a formidable and consistent CSK.
Apart from Gayle and K L Rahul, KXIP would rely on Nicholas Pooran for heavy hitting.
Sam Curran would be the key player of Punjab as he scored a quick fifty and his bowling skills are well known.ALSO READ: IPL 2019 playoffs: Lets's look at who stands where as the race hots up
Chennai thrashed Delhi Capitals by 80 runs in their last match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, thus sealing the top spot with 18 points.
Chennai would be buoyed by the fact that their skipper MS Dhoni is in tremendous form in the ongoing season and has scored valuable runs towards the end.
Chennai would look to win their last league match with a win at the same time, they would look to fix issues in batting line-up to go prepared to the playoffs.
Shane Watson has not been in good form and Chennai would expect him to put more runs on the scoreboard.
Deepak Chahar has been in good touch and picking wickets, the team is gaining big on Harbhajan Singh's experience as the veteran spinner is scalping wickets from the other end.
Imran Tahir would be the key bowler for Chennai as he is usually aggressive with the ball and that helps him intimidate opposition batsmen.
IPL 2019, Match 55: KXIP vs CSK Live streaming details
Date and Day: May 5, 2019, Sunday.
Place: IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Time: 4:00 pm IST
KXIP vs CSK match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the KXIP vs CSK 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.