IPL 2019 KXIP vs CSK Preview: Dhoni's Chennai eye win before playoff heat

In match 55 of 2019 (IPL 2019), (KXIP) will host MS Dhoni's (CSK) at the in Mohali on Sunday. Having already booked their berth in the playoffs, will want to strengthen their top spot in the points table when they take on in their last group stage encounter. CSK are at the top of the Points Table with 18 points in 13 mathes while KXIP are at the last spot with 10 points in 13 matches after Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off a surprising victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. KXIP lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday in a must-win match and virtually lost out the playoffs race. Chennai would look to take it easy at the same time, will keep an eye on victory to remain at the top position. KXIP are virtually out of the playoffs race but they would look to win by a big margin to end the season on a better note.

Team News

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dented Kings XI's chances of finishing in the top four after beating them by seven wickets in Mohali.

Kings XI openers KL Rahul and failed to score against KKR, a reason why they couldn't reach the 200-run mark in Mohali. However, Sam Curran's form is something which will give a lot of confidence to the Punjab-based franchise.

With 10 points from 13 games, Kings XI must win against CSK to stay alive in the competition. However, it wouldn't be an easy task for R. Ashwin's men to secure victory against a formidable and consistent CSK.

Apart from Gayle and K L Rahul, KXIP would rely on for heavy hitting.

would be the key player of Punjab as he scored a quick fifty and his bowling skills are well known.

Team News

Chennai thrashed Delhi Capitals by 80 runs in their last match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, thus sealing the top spot with 18 points.

Chennai would be buoyed by the fact that their skipper is in tremendous form in the ongoing season and has scored valuable runs towards the end.

Chennai would look to win their last league match with a win at the same time, they would look to fix issues in batting line-up to go prepared to the playoffs.

has not been in good form and Chennai would expect him to put more runs on the scoreboard.

has been in good touch and picking wickets, the team is gaining big on Harbhajan Singh's experience as the veteran spinner is scalping wickets from the other end.

would be the key bowler for Chennai as he is usually aggressive with the ball and that helps him intimidate opposition batsmen.

KXIP and Prediction KXIP Playing 11: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Sam Curran, Simran Singh(w), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Andrew Tye CSK playing 11: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

IPL 2019, Match 55: KXIP vs CSK Live streaming details

Date and Day: May 5, 2019, Sunday.

Place: IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Time: 4:00 pm IST

KXIP vs CSK match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.