IPL 2019, KXIP vs CSK LIVE score: Dhoni and co look to consolidate top spot
Head to head, Chennai Super Kings have an edge as they won 12 out of 20 matches while Kings XI Punjab won eight. Check KXIP vs CSK LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here
In today’s first match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) led by R Ashwin will lock horns with MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Already assured of a playoff berth, table toppers Super Kings will aim to maintain their pole position with a victory over a struggling Kings XI in their last IPL league match. After being defeated by Mumbai Indians in an earlier match, MS Dhoni-led CSK bounced back with an 80-run win over Delhi Capitals. Heavy loss against Mumbai Indians saw their net run-rate falling and now with just a game left in the league stage, the defending champions need a win to maintain their dominance and cement their position at the top. With 18 points from 13 games, a win will give them 20 points--a feat that is unlikely to be achieved by any other team. In contrast, Kings XI Punjab, who are already out of the play-offs race, would be playing only for pride. With 10 points from 13 games, they are at seventh spot, a rung above bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore. Head to head, Chennai Super Kings have an edge as they won 12 out of 20 matches while Kings XI Punjab won eight.
