IPL 2019, MI vs KKR LIVE score: Can Kolkata pull off a miracle at Wankhede?

In the second match today in (IPL 2019), Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) led by at the in Mumbai. After Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, Knight Riders get a chance to make it to the playoffs. Both KKR and SRH are on 12 points but Hyderabad’s net run rate is better than Kolkata's. If KKR win today’s match, then they will finish 4thon the points table and get a place in playoffs. When these two teams earlier, MI were swept aside by the belligerence of Andre Russell the last time these two sides met. The Jamaican all-rounder came in at number three and took his time to get settled in before unleashing himself in the death overs to propel KKR to a total of 232. MI lost the match by 34 runs and look to take revenge in a reverse fixture. Head to head, Mumbai Indians have an advantage as they who 18 out of 24 matches.

Check 2019 IPL Points table here



IPL 2019, Match 56: LIVE scorecard





IPL 2019, Match 56: Live streaming details



match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.

Stay tuned for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here



