IPL 2019 KXIP vs DC Preview: Can Ashwin's Punjab break Delhi's team spirit?

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2019 Match 5 highlights: CSK beat DC by 6 wickets in last-over thriller
IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI Preview: Is Punjab ready for Jasprit Bumrah show?
IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP preview: Can Kolkata ace Chris Gayle challenge?
IPL 2019, DC vs CSK preview: Pant's power hitting to test Dhoni's tactics
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP preview: Steve Smith may make sparkling comeback today
-
For Delhi, things have started to fall in places after their second match defeat against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.
Shreyas Iyer-led DC is high on confidence after they triumphed in the super over thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday night.
Punjab may again eye home ground advantage but Delhi will be a different challenge.
2019 IPL points table
Check 2019 IPL Full schedule here
DC team news
Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant are in supreme form and Shikhar Dhawan has not found the edge yet but when he takes the charge, there's no looking back. The bowling looks challenging and whatever changed they asre making, has been paying off.
Delhi made changes in the bowling department considering the pitch in Feroz Shah Kotla and are likely to shuffle more as the pitch is different in Mohali. Lamichhane is likely to play and Rabada may be they key pacer in the playing 11 but Chris Morris may have to be rested to make place for Ishant Sharma.
Harshal Patel may also have to sit in the dug out as Trent Boult or Keemo Paul may be included. Amit Mishra is likely to be in the playing 11 as he would be useful in the Mohali pitch.
KXIP team news
Ashwin's Punjab has won two matches out of three and their last triumph against KKR at home ground must be a booster for the team. Murugan Ashwin was also included in the playing 11 and he is likely to remain there against Delhi.
Ashwin made changes to his playing 11 and got it equation right, David Miller produced top-notch innings from his bat but bowling area is where he is likely to make some changes.
DC playing 11 probables
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris/Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel/Trent Boult, Amit Mishra
KXIP playing 11 probables
Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye
IPL 2019, Match 12: KXIP vs DC Live streaming details
Date and Day: April 1, 2019, and Monday
Place: IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Time: 8:00 pm IST
KXIP vs DC match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the KXIP vs DC 2019 match on Hotstar app and website.
Here are the squad of both the teams:
Kings XI Punjab Squad
Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Karun Nair, Sam Curran, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar
Delhi Capitals squad
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro