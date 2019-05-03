IPL 2019, KXIP vs KKR LIVE score: Must win game for Kolkata and Punjab
Head to head, Kolkata Knight Riders have an advantage as they won 16 out of 24 matches while Kings XI Punjab won eight. Check KXIP vs KKR LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) led by R Ashwin will take on Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Staring at elimination from IPL 2019, Knight Riders and Kings XI will lock horns for survival. Both – KKR and KXIP -- are languishing at the bottom half of the IPL points table 2019 and need to win today’s IPL match to keep their remote playoff chances alive. Kolkata and Punjab have 10 points each from 12 matches but the Knight Riders are placed a rung above Kings XI at sixth by virtue of a better net run-rate. Both had a decent outing in the first half of IPL 2019 before losing the plot in the all-important second phase. After registering four wins and one loss in the first five games, KKR suffered six defeats in a row that derailed IPL 2019 campaign. Just like KKR, Kings XI too had an erratic campaign so far and are on a three-match losing streak, going into today’s match. Their situation is worse than KKR as they have a negative net run rate. Head to head, Kolkata Knight Riders have an advantage as they won 16 out of 24 matches while Kings XI Punjab won eight.
KXIP vs KKR match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream KXIP vs KKR 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
