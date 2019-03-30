IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI Preview: Is Punjab ready for Jasprit Bumrah show?

In Match 9 of VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), would look to take advantage of the home ground as they host at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. R Ashwin-led Punjab franchise is looking for a revival after losing their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rohit Sharma-led are on a high after winning the last-ball nail biter against Royal challengers Bangalore on Thursday and they would look to continue the same form agaisnt Punjab.

Kings XI Punjab team news

won their opening match of the tournament against Rajasthan Royals, however, was mired in 'Mankading' controversy after Jos Buttler, who was out of the crease at the non-striker's end, was run out by the Punjab captain before he released the ball in the 13th over.

In their second match, the Punjab side looked feeble in front of mighty Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens as the home side, batting first, put 200-plus target and then comfortably beat Punjab with a decent bowling show. David Miller was the sole batsman who was able to take on KKR bowlers, Mayank Aggarwal too put up a fight but openers KL Rahul and looked weak.

While has a decent bowling attack led by the captain R Ashwin, still, the side looks shaky when pressuure starts to built and tend to lose calm in crucial situations.

Mumbai Indians team news

did not have a desirable start as the team lost their opening match of the season against Delhi Capitals by 37 runs, but the team bounced back and won their second match against Royal Challengers Bangalore with captain putting 48 runs off 33 balls btu the highlight of the match was Yuvraj's Singh's hat-trick of sixes off Yuzvendra Chahal's three balls and Jasprit Bumrah's point-precision yorkers in the death overs that restricted the dangerous RCB batsman AB de Villiers from scoring runs and ultimately led Mumbai to victory.

Mumbai Indians' Adam Milne has been ruled out of the IPL due to injury but the player has been replaced by West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph.

Here are the playing 11 probables of both the teams

KXIP playing 11: Chris Gayle, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Lokesh Rahul, Ankit Rajpoot, (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Sam Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

MI playing 11: (c), (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

IPL 2019, Match 9: KXIP vs MI Live streaming details

Date and Day: March 30, 2019, Saturday

Place: IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Time: 4:00 pm IST

KXIP vs MI match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the KXIP vs MI match on Hotstar app and website.

Here are squad of both the teams:

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, David Miller and Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sam Curran, Mohammed Shami, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Quinton de Kock, Barinder Singh Sran, Lasith Malinga, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Pankaj Jaswal, Rasikh Dar, Alzarri Joseph