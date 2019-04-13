IPL 2019 KXIP vs RCB LIVE score: Must win game for Virat Kohli and co today
In today’s second match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Kings XI Punjab led by R Ashwin will lock horns with Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. RCB have lost six matches on a trot and need to win today’s match to keep their hopes alive for playoffs. Royal Challengers Bangalore have been inconsistent with both their bowling and batting faltering on many occasions. While Kohli and AB de Villiers have shown glimpses of their brilliance, the team's dependence on the pair and pathetic bowling displays have let them down. RCB has signed South African fast bowler Dale Steyn as the replacement for Australian bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile and he would be available for selection from April 19. The odds are in favour of home team, KXIP as they won all their four matches played at Mohali Stadium. In head to head comparison, Kings XI Punjab have an edge as they won 12 out of 22 matches while Royal Challengers Bangalore won 10.
