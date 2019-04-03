IPL 2019 MI vs CSK preview: Can Mumbai stop Chennai's winning streak?

JUST IN
Business Standard

Mumbai Indians team management would look to make some changes in their playing 11 by bringing in Ishan Kishan in place of out of form Suryakumar Yadav

BS Web Team 

IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings, CSK
MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar. Photo: PTI

In Match 15 of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Mumbai Indians will look to stop the winning spree of Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. However, CSK will go into the match as favourites after winning their first three IPL 2019 matches. They are placed at the top of 2019 IPL points table with six points while Mumbai Indians are placed seventh with one victory and two defeats. Mumbai Indians team management would look to make some changes in their playing 11 by bringing in Ishan Kishan in place of out of form Suryakumar Yadav. The hosts will have the option of fielding new recruit, West Indian fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, or all-rounder Ben Cutting in place of the off-boil Lasith Malinga. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings, might bring back Harbhajan Singh in CSK playing 11 replacing Mitchell Santner.

IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians. Photo: PTI
Mumbai Indians performance in IPL 2019 so far

Mumbai Indians lost their IPL 2019 opening fixture against Delhi Capitals as Rishabh Pant hammered MI bowlers all over the park including the world number bowler Jasprit Bumrah. While chasing a mammoth target of 214, Mumbai only manage to score 176, losing the match by 37 runs. In their second match, the Rohit Sharma led side won a last-ball cliffhanger against Royal Challengers Bangalore, a game marred by Lasith Malinga escaping a big last-ball no ball which the umpire missed. In their third match, Mumbai Indians only manages to score 176 in 20 Overs in Mohali which is regarded as a batting friendly track and subsequently lost the match by 8 wickets.

Check 2019 IPL full schedule here

Chennai Super Kings team news

Chennai Super Kings seem to hold the edge over two-time champions Mumbai Indians in today’s match, especially with Dhoni rolling back the years with a typically robust 75 off 46 balls that lifted his team from 27 for three to 175 for five against Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk Stadium. And with Dwayne Bravo holding off Rajasthan's charge at the end with the ball, CSK maintained their 100 per cent record in IPL 2019. The Super Kings have the edge in batting depth and in spin bowling variety, with Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja in their ranks.

CSK vs MI head to head

In head to head comparison, Mumbai Indians hold an edge as they have won four out of last five matches played between them. Overall too Mumbai holds a 14-12 advantage over CSK, including once in the defunct Champions T20 League.

IPL 2019
Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan. Photo: PTI
Here are the playing 11 probables of both the teams

MI playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting/Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jason Behrendorff/Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande

CSK playing 11: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson/Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur/Mohit Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

IPL 2019, Match 15: MI vs CSK Live streaming details

Date and Day: April 3, 2019, and Wednesday

Place: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 8:00 pm IST

MI vs CSK match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the MI vs CSK 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and website. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Here are the squad of both the teams

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleign.
First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 00:01 IST

