IPL 2019 MI vs CSK preview: Can Mumbai stop Chennai's winning streak?

In Match 15 of VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), Mumbai Indians will look to stop the winning spree of Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. However, CSK will go into the match as favourites after winning their first three IPL 2019 matches. They are placed at the top of 2019 IPL points table with six points while are placed seventh with one victory and two defeats. team management would look to make some changes in their playing 11 by bringing in Ishan Kishan in place of out of form Suryakumar Yadav. The hosts will have the option of fielding new recruit, West Indian fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, or all-rounder Ben Cutting in place of the off-boil Lasith Malinga. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings, might bring back in replacing Mitchell Santner.

Photo: PTI

Mumbai Indians lost their opening fixture against Delhi Capitals as Rishabh Pant hammered MI bowlers all over the park including the world number bowler Jasprit Bumrah. While chasing a mammoth target of 214, Mumbai only manage to score 176, losing the match by 37 runs. In their second match, the led side won a last-ball cliffhanger against Royal Challengers Bangalore, a game marred by Lasith Malinga escaping a big last-ball no ball which the umpire missed. In their third match, Mumbai Indians only manages to score 176 in 20 Overs in Mohali which is regarded as a batting friendly track and subsequently lost the match by 8 wickets.

Check 2019 IPL full schedule here





Photo: PTI

seem to hold the edge over two-time champions Mumbai Indians in today’s match, especially with Dhoni rolling back the years with a typically robust 75 off 46 balls that lifted his team from 27 for three to 175 for five against Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk Stadium. And with holding off Rajasthan's charge at the end with the ball, CSK maintained their 100 per cent record in The Super Kings have the edge in batting depth and in spin bowling variety, with Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and in their ranks.

CSK vs MI head to head



In head to head comparison, Mumbai Indians hold an edge as they have won four out of last five matches played between them. Overall too Mumbai holds a 14-12 advantage over CSK, including once in the defunct Champions T20 League.

and Zaheer Khan. Photo: PTI

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting/Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jason Behrendorff/Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank MarkandeAmbati Rayudu, Shane Watson/Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur/Mohit Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Imran TahirApril 3, 2019, and WednesdayWankhede Stadium, Mumbai8:00 pm ISTmatch live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and website. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Here are the squad of both the teams



Mumbai Indians: (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock.

Chennai Super Kings: (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleign.