IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP preview: Mumbai Indians need Rohit, de Kock to fire

In Match 24 of VIVO (IPL 2019), Mumbai Indians will host Kings XI Punjab at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. KXIP come to the match with three consecutive wins in their home ground, while Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous encounter. Mumbai Indians’ pacer Joseph Alazzari took six for 12--the best bowling figure in IPL history. will look to lead by example at the top of the batting order along with after failing to put on a quality show so far. While KXIP are placed at the third spot in with four wins from six games, MI are fifth with three wins from five games. With the league closing in on the middle stage, each team will now look to grab the advantage and surge forward.

team news



The main concern for are form of their batters at the top as they don’t have anyone in the top-20 run-scorers' list in However, they have a superior fast bowling attack bolstered by the inclusion of West Indian pacer, Alzarri Joseph, who blew away Sunrisers with his record-breaking haul of 6/12 in Hyderabad. have a formidable pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah and left-arm Jason Behrendorff also there, along Hardik, to utilise the bounce and carry on the Wankhede track.

team news



batsmen have slow start in as they look to keep wickets in hand. While it cannot be denied that they have played their last two games on conditions that weren't best for batting -- in Chennai and Mohali -- the wicket in Wankhede should aide stroke play and considering the form that the likes of and Mayank Agarwal are in, they would be waiting to put on their pads and take strike. In bowling, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin (7 wickets) has done well in five out of six games that the team has played and has got good support from the likes of Sam Curran, Mohammed Shami and Murugan Ashwin.

Here are the playing 11 probables of both the teams:



MI playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendoff, Joseph Alazzari, Jasprit Bumrah



KXIP playing 11: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayan Agrawal, David Miller, Sam Curran, R Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh



PL 2019, Match 24: Live streaming details



Date and Day: April 10, 2019, Wednesday



Place: Wankhede Stadium Stadium, Mumbai



Time: 8:00 pm IST



match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Here are the squad of both the teams



Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.