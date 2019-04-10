IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP LIVE score: Mumbai's worry rises with Rohit's injury
In their last encounter, Ashwin's KXIP easily defeated Mumbai Indians at Wankhede and MI will be eyeing revenge in today's match. Catch all the MI vs KXIP match LIVE updates here
In Match 24 of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019) today, Mumbai Indians will host Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have not been a consistent side so far but they have won their last two matches and are looking for a hat-trick of wins. Kings XI Punjab are at the third spot in the IPL 2019 points table with four wins in their 6 matches. They will try to grab another win to strengthen their place in the points table as the tournament approaches the halfway mark.
Mumbai were able to secure a win in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they defended a meagre target of 136 runs primarily on the performance of their new recruit Alzarri Joseph who stunned the opposition by taking 6 wickets.
For Kings XI Punjab, opener KL Rahul looks solid and he has been able to produce clinical innings. At Wankhede, Punjab would expect more fireworks from its batsmen as their bowling side can still match up to the levels of Mumbai Indians.
