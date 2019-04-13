IPL 2019, MI vs RR LIVE score: Will Turner get a place in RR playing 11?

-
In today’s first match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Mumbai Indians (MI) led by Rohit Sharma will take on Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A confident MI will look to consolidate their position in IPL 2019 points table when they host a lacklustre RR. In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard led Mumbai from the front and came up with a match-winning performance. He was ably supported by Alzarri Joseph, who has been the find of IPL 2019 for Mumbai based franchise. If Rohit comes back in MI playing 11, it will strengthen Mumbai's batting line-up, which features some dependable names like Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan. On the other hand, nothing is going in Rajasthan Royals’ way as they lost a last ball nail biter against Chennai Super Kings and once again they will bank on Jofra Archer. It will also be interesting to see whether Ashton Turner gets a place in RR playing 11 as lower order failed to score crucial runs in death overs. In head to head comparison, Mumbai Indians have won 10 out of 18 matches while Rajasthan won eight.
