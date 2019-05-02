- India ready to deal with impact of US sanctions on Iran: Govt spokesperson
- Are investors in gold again oblivious to the risks that lie ahead?
- Liabilities biggest hurdle to Jet Airways sale, says top lender SBI
- SC seeks poll panel's response on Congress plea against PM, Shah by May 6
- Is Sebi's Rs 1,100 cr penalty on NSE too harsh? By global standards, yes
IPL 2019, MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Mumbai eye playoff berth at Wankhede today
Head to head, Sunrisers Hyderabad have a slight edge as they won seven out of 13 games while Mumbai Indians won six. Check MI vs SRH LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Mumbai Indians (MI) led by Rohit Sharma will aim for two crucial points and register a spot in IPL playoffs, when they take on Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderbad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai are placed at No. 3 in IPL points table 2019 with 14 points from 12 games. Hyderabad are in the fourth position with 12 points in as many matches. However, Sunrisers can still afford to lose a match and go to the playoffs as they have the best net run rate i.e. 0.709 in IPL 2019. On the other hand, Indians need just one more win to make it to the playoffs and not rely on others' performances. But if they manage to win their remaining two IPL league games, they have a chance to finish in top two teams. As David Warner has left for national duty, SRH will have to reassess their strategy, especially in the batting department. Martin Guptil, in all likelihood, will come into the SRH playing 11 and Captain Kane will hope that he scores big just like Warner and gives them a solid start. Meanwhile, MI will also look to make some changes in their playing 11 after a drubbing from Kolkata Knight Riders. Head to head, Sunrisers Hyderabad have a slight edge as they won seven out of 13 games while Mumbai Indians won six.
Check 2019 IPL Points table here
IPL 2019, Match 51, MI vs SRH LIVE scorecard
IPL 2019, Match 51, MI vs SRH LIVE streaming details
MI vs SRH match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream MI vs SRH 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here