IPL 2019 KXIP vs KKR Preview: Punjab, Kolkata clash to stay in playoff race

In match 52 of VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), (KXIP) will host (KKR) at the in Mohali on Friday. KKR are at the sixth spot in points table with 10 points in 12 matches while KXIP are at the seventh spot with 10 points in as many matches due to low net run rate (NRR). The match is crucial for both the teams as a loss at this stage will diminish playoff chances. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the playoffs while two spots are up for grab and an intense competition is underway between five teams. R Ashwin's Punjab would look to break the losing-streak but KKR, who defeated Mumbai Indians after putting up a mammoth 233-run target, would be high on confidence. Dinesh Karthik-led KKR lost 6 matches in a row after finally breaking the spell against Mumbai at the Wankhede in their previous match.

Although KKR return to winning ways against Mumbai Indians in their last game, the Dinesh Karthik-led side need to register victories in their final two games to have an outside chance of qualifying for the Play-offs.

The KKR top-order -- (75), (54) and (80 not out) fired in unison in their last match against Mumbai Indians to lift the side to a mammoth 232 for two, a total which the bowling unit defended to register a much-needed 34-run win.

Russell has been in ominous form for KKR this season and is the third highest scorer so far with 486 runs from 12 games at a staggering strike rate of 207.69.

And come tomorrow, KKR would look for yet another superb show from the top-order to negate the team's frailties.

But if batting is their strength, KKR's weak link is the bowling department.

Veteran campaigners like (2/4) and Piyush Chawla (1/57) leaked runs against MI in their last match and if not for the cushion of 230 plus score, KKR could have lost the match.

Russell though was brilliant with the ball too, registering figures of impressive figures of 2 for 25.

Just like KKR, Kings XI too had an erratic campaign so far and are on a three-match losing streak, going into Friday's game.

Their situation is worse than KKR as they have a negative net run rate, which eventually can come into the picture.

(520 runs off 12 games) is enjoying a good IPL and is currently second in the runs-scorers' list with an unbeaten century to his name, while is fifth in the list with 448 runs even though consistency is something that has lacked in the West Indian's game.

Besides, the likes of Mayank Agarwal, and will have to shoulder more responsibility in the middle-order for Kings XI.

The bowling will largely depend on skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and much-improved India pacer

Here's the playing 11 prediction for both the teams: KXIP Playing 11: Chris Gayle, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Lokesh Rahul, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh (wk) KKR Playing 11: (c & wk), Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, Harry Gurney, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Sandeep Warrier, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill

IPL 2019, Match 52: KXIP vs KKR Live streaming details

Date and Day: May 3, 2019, Friday.

Place: IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Time: 8:00 pm IST

KXIP vs KKR match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the KXIP vs KKR 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.