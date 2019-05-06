IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 MI vs CSK: Mumbai face super challenge at Chepauk

In qualifier 1 of VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019) , MS Dhoni's (CSK) will host (MI) at the M A in Chennai on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last league match on Sunday and climbed the top of Points Table. Mumbai's path to playoffs was filled with ups and downs but the team showed class in crucial matches to saal a plaoff berth. Super Kings have been a consistent and dominant force throughout the and the side did not experiment much in the playing 11. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, may go with an extra spinner in their playing 11, given the slow nature of Chepauk wicket. The winner of the clash will get a ticket for the finals while the loser will get another chance -- Qualifier 2 -- to reach the finals. Chennai would look to take home advantage but trapping Mumbai would not be an easy task as the visitors have variation in batting and bowling and they are the only team in who defeated yellow brigade at Chepauk in the league phase.

Mumbai have the ability to choke a dominnant batting line-up -- the glimpse of which was visible in their clash against KKR.

Jasprit Bumrah, in the pace battery and Rahul Chahar and in the spin department have been effective while has been picking 1-2 wickets on an average.

and can be dangerous in the opening and Chennai would expect Harbhajan Singh to get an early breakthrough. Suryakumar Yadav has been a perfect batsman for the number three position as he plays with patience and possess the ability to hit big.

will be the key player for Mumbai as the all-rounder has been in prime form throughout IPL 2019.

In this season, Hardik has smashed 380 runs in 14 matches with the strike rate of almost 200.00, he can destabiilise any bowling attack and with Kieron Pollard, it can turn into a carnage. Hence, Chennai would be looking to get rid of both the players before they start the charge.





MS Dhoni's CSK is known to turn the balance of the game in their favour and Mumbai is aware of this. Dhoni remains the key player for CSK while Faf du Plessis would look to make a mark early with the bat.

Shane Watson's performance will be a cause of concern for Chennai as the batsman has not been able to shine with the bat in this season.

Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu will have to shoulder responsibility in the batting department. has not been in good touch after he returned to the after injury. Kedar Jadhav is likely to miss the qualifier clash as he sustanined injury during the team's previous match against Kings XI Punjab. Chennai would look to fill the void with another all-rounder.

A lot depends on Chennai's bowlers as they have shown their mettle throughoout the tournament. Harbhajan's presence will be crucial as he usually picks wickets during powerplay. Imran Tahir has always been aggressive and Mumbai batsmen can be in serious trouble if he shines on Tuesday.

has been in good form and Chennai would expect him to strike early.

and Kolkata Knight Riders playng 11 prediction

MI playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan/Anukul Roy, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

CSK playing 11: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu(w/c), MS Dhoni, Dhruv Shorey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

IPL 2019, Qualifier 1: MI vs CSK Live streaming details

Date and Day: May 7, 2019, Tuesday.

Place: M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Time: 7:30 pm IST

MI vs CSK match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the MI vs CSK 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.