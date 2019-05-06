IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 MI vs CSK: Mumbai face super challenge at Chepauk

In qualifier 1 of VIVO Indian Premier League
2019 (IPL 2019)
, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings
(CSK) will host Mumbai Indians
(MI) at the M A Chidambaram Stadium
in Chennai on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last league match on Sunday and climbed the top of IPL 2019
Points Table. Mumbai's path to playoffs was filled with ups and downs but the team showed class in crucial matches to saal a plaoff berth. Super Kings have been a consistent and dominant force throughout the IPL 2019
and the side did not experiment much in the playing 11. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, may go with an extra spinner in their playing 11, given the slow nature of Chepauk wicket. The winner of the clash will get a ticket for the finals while the loser will get another chance -- Qualifier 2 -- to reach the finals. Chennai would look to take home advantage but trapping Mumbai would not be an easy task as the visitors have variation in batting and bowling and they are the only team in IPL 2019
who defeated yellow brigade at Chepauk in the league phase.
Mumbai have the ability to choke a dominnant batting line-up -- the glimpse of which was visible in their clash against KKR.
Rohit Sharma
and Quinton de Kock
can be dangerous in the opening and Chennai would expect Harbhajan Singh to get an early breakthrough. Suryakumar Yadav has been a perfect batsman for the number three position as he plays with patience and possess the ability to hit big.
Hardik Pandya
will be the key player for Mumbai as the all-rounder has been in prime form throughout IPL 2019.
In this season, Hardik has smashed 380 runs in 14 matches with the strike rate of almost 200.00, he can destabiilise any bowling attack and with Kieron Pollard, it can turn into a carnage. Hence, Chennai would be looking to get rid of both the players before they start the charge.
MS Dhoni's CSK is known to turn the balance of the game in their favour and Mumbai is aware of this. Dhoni remains the key player for CSK while Faf du Plessis would look to make a mark early with the bat.
Shane Watson's performance will be a cause of concern for Chennai as the batsman has not been able to shine with the bat in this season.
Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu will have to shoulder responsibility in the batting department. Dwayne Bravo
has not been in good touch after he returned to the CSK playing 11
after injury. Kedar Jadhav is likely to miss the qualifier clash as he sustanined injury during the team's previous match against Kings XI Punjab. Chennai would look to fill the void with another all-rounder.
A lot depends on Chennai's bowlers as they have shown their mettle throughoout the tournament. Harbhajan's presence will be crucial as he usually picks wickets during powerplay. Imran Tahir has always been aggressive and Mumbai batsmen can be in serious trouble if he shines on Tuesday.
Deepak Chahar
has been in good form and Chennai would expect him to strike early.
MI playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan/Anukul Roy, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
CSK playing 11: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu(w/c), MS Dhoni, Dhruv Shorey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
IPL 2019, Qualifier 1: MI vs CSK Live streaming details
Date and Day: May 7, 2019, Tuesday.
Place: M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Time: 7:30 pm IST
MI vs CSK
match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the MI vs CSK
2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma
(C), Quinton de Kock
(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks.
Chennai Super Kings:
Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni
(c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Mohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif