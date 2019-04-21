IPL 2019 RCB vs CSK LIVE score: Dhoni to replace Billings in CSK playing 11

-
In today's second match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by Virat Kohli will lock horns with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After clinching a morale-boosting win against the Knight Riders, RCB will look to keep their slim chances of making it to the play-offs alive. RCB faced an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat against CSK in the IPL 2019 opener. Their batting had failed miserably as they were bundled-out for mere 70 runs on a slow, turning wicket of the Chepauk Stadium. Virat Kohli scored his first century of this IPL during RCB's narrow 10-run victory against KKR and RCB fans would be hoping that the skipper continues with his ruthless batting form against CSK. RCB, languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2019 points table with just four points from nine games. AB de Villiers may return to RCB playing 11 after being left out in RCB previous fixture. CSK on the other hand, will to register a win and become first team to qualify for IPL 2019 playoffs. Head to Head, Chennai Super Kings have an upper hand as they won 15 out of 23 matches while Royal Challengers Bangalore won seven.
Check 2019 IPL Points table here
IPL 2019, Match 39, RCB vs CSK Live scorecard
IPL 2019, Match 39, RCB vs CSK Live streaming
RCB vs CSK match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream RCB vs CSK 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
