IPL 2019 RR vs DC Preview: Playoff berth on radar, Delhi eye win against RR

was replaced by as RR captain after the team performed poorly in The side managed to beat Mumbai Indians in their home ground.

Rahane did feature in the and will continue to do so in ther remainin matches.





Check schedule here In their last match, Apart from Sanju Samson, youngster shined with the bat as he scored 43 before was run out. has found his form yet the side sent him lower down the order.

For Rajasthan, remains their key player as he has been consistently bowling well and picking wickets.

Shreyas Gopal is one spinner who shuld be appreciated for his presence of mind. However, Jayadev Unadkat has not been able to impress with his bowling figures.

Overall, with new captain, the side may underdo a few changes as they face at home.

Delhi won their last match against Kings XI Punjab in their home ground and earned valuable two points to remain at the third place in points table.

For Delhi, the bowling attack is working wonders as they have been able to restrict batsmen and even pick wickets.

Kagiso Rabada, and Sandeep Lamichhane have been in good touch while Axar Patel is taking wickets during middle overs.

Ammit Mishra is finding it difficult to pick wickets but his role is important in spin-friendly tracks.

Delhi's main concern is the inconsistency in batting. Barring Shreyas Iyer, no other batsman has been able to put runs consistently.

looks in form but he does not always bring runs on scoreboard. After hitting 99, Prithvi Shaw's bat is somewhat silent and he needs to take the lead as playoffs approach.

has not been able to help Delhi Capitals with the bat, the side should consider sending him early as he can do some hitting on top of the order.

Delhi would be in a comfortable position if they manage to beat Rajasthan.

Here are the playing 11 probables of Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals: Aston Turner, Parag Barman, Sanju Samson, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Stokes, Dhawal Kulkarni. Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma

Date and Day: April 22, 2019, Monday

Place: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Time: 8:00 pm IST

