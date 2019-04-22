IPL 2019 RR vs DC Preview: Playoff berth on radar, Delhi eye win against RR

JUST IN
IPL 2019 highlights: RCB pull off one run victory over CSK in a thriller
If Delhi defeats Rajasthan, their place in the playoffs would be almost final while Rajasthan would look to add more victory in their kitty.

BS Web Team 

Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates after taking catch of KKR batsman Nitish Rana during the IPL T20 cricket match between Delhi Capital and Kolkata Knight Riders at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi, Saturday, March, 30, 2019 | Photo: PTI
In match 40 of the VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals are third in the IPL 2019 Point Table while Rajasthan Royals are at the seventh spot. Playing conditions for Delhi will be similar to their home ground, as the track in Sawai Mansingh Stadium is usually slow and spin-friendly.If Delhi defeats Rajasthan, their place in the playoffs would be almost confirmed while Rajasthan would look to add more victory in their kitty. Steve Smith has been handed the captaincy of Rajasthan who have won just three of the nine matches they have played so far and they would look to improve their position in the points table.

Rajasthan Royals Team News

Ajinkya Rahane was replaced by Steve Smith as RR captain after the team performed poorly in IPL 2019. The side managed to beat Mumbai Indians in their home ground.

Rahane did feature in the RR playing 11 and will continue to do so in ther remainin matches.

In their last match, Apart from Sanju Samson, youngster Riyan Parag shined with the bat as he scored 43 before was run out. Stuart Binny has found his form yet the side sent him lower down the order.

For Rajasthan, Jofra Archer remains their key player as he has been consistently bowling well and picking wickets.

Shreyas Gopal is one spinner who shuld be appreciated for his presence of mind. However, Jayadev Unadkat has not been able to impress with his bowling figures.

Overall, with new captain, the side may underdo a few changes as they face Delhi Capitals at home.

Delhi won their last match against Kings XI Punjab in their home ground and earned valuable two points to remain at the third place in IPL 2019 points table.

For Delhi, the bowling attack is working wonders as they have been able to restrict batsmen and even pick wickets.

Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma and Sandeep Lamichhane have been in good touch while Axar Patel is taking wickets during middle overs.

Ammit Mishra is finding it difficult to pick wickets but his role is important in spin-friendly tracks.

Delhi's main concern is the inconsistency in batting. Barring Shreyas Iyer, no other batsman has been able to put runs consistently.

Shikhar Dhawan looks in form but he does not always bring runs on scoreboard. After hitting 99, Prithvi Shaw's bat is somewhat silent and he needs to take the lead as playoffs approach.

Rishabh Pant has not been able to help Delhi Capitals with the bat, the side should consider sending him early as he can do some hitting on top of the order.

Delhi would be in a comfortable position if they manage to beat Rajasthan.


Here are the playing 11 probables of Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals

 

Rajasthan Royals: Aston Turner, Parag Barman, Sanju Samson, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Stokes, Dhawal Kulkarni.

 

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma


IPL 2019, Match 40: RR vs DC Live streaming details

Date and Day: April 22, 2019, Monday

Place: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Time: 8:00 pm IST

RR vs DC match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the RR vs DC 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.


Here are the squad of both the teams

 

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S. Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror, Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S. Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Liam Livinstone, Shubham Rajane, Manan Vohra, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag

 

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 00:03 IST

