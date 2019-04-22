IPL 2019 RR vs DC Preview: Playoff berth on radar, Delhi eye win against RR

Check 2019 IPL Points table here
Rahane did feature in the RR playing 11
and will continue to do so in ther remainin matches.
For Rajasthan, Jofra Archer
remains their key player as he has been consistently bowling well and picking wickets.
Shreyas Gopal is one spinner who shuld be appreciated for his presence of mind. However, Jayadev Unadkat has not been able to impress with his bowling figures.
Overall, with new captain, the side may underdo a few changes as they face Delhi Capitals
at home.
ALSO READ: India's 15-player World Cup 2019 squad announced: Check who's in, who's out
Delhi won their last match against Kings XI Punjab in their home ground and earned valuable two points to remain at the third place in IPL 2019
points table.
For Delhi, the bowling attack is working wonders as they have been able to restrict batsmen and even pick wickets.
Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma
and Sandeep Lamichhane have been in good touch while Axar Patel is taking wickets during middle overs.
Ammit Mishra is finding it difficult to pick wickets but his role is important in spin-friendly tracks.
Delhi's main concern is the inconsistency in batting. Barring Shreyas Iyer, no other batsman has been able to put runs consistently.
Shikhar Dhawan
looks in form but he does not always bring runs on scoreboard. After hitting 99, Prithvi Shaw's bat is somewhat silent and he needs to take the lead as playoffs approach.
Rishabh Pant
has not been able to help Delhi Capitals with the bat, the side should consider sending him early as he can do some hitting on top of the order.
Delhi would be in a comfortable position if they manage to beat Rajasthan.
Here are the playing 11 probables of Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals: Aston Turner, Parag Barman, Sanju Samson, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Stokes, Dhawal Kulkarni.
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma
IPL 2019, Match 40: RR vs DC
Live streaming details
Date and Day: April 22, 2019, Monday
Place: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Time: 8:00 pm IST
RR vs DC
match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the RR vs DC
2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.
Here are the squad of both the teams
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S. Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror, Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S. Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Liam Livinstone, Shubham Rajane, Manan Vohra, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag
Delhi Capitals
: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant
(WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.