IPL 2019 RCB vs KXIP preview: Virat and Co look to keep playoffs hope alive

In Match 42 of VIVO (IPL 2019), (RCB) will host (KXIP) at in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Belatedly getting into the groove with back-to-back victories, Royal Challengers would look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Kings XI. RCB must be all fired up after posting a one-run win over a the formidable Chennai Super Kings and would be desperate to keep the juggernaut rolling. Having survived a brutal assault at the hands of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in their previous game, they should have gained some confidence. On the other hand, KXIP have slumped to the fifth spot in the after Delhi Capitals defeated them by 5 wickets in Match 37 of KXIP will again look to make some changes in their playing 11 as they have been changing and chopping their team according to conditions.

Although and Kohli did not click with the bat, the failure would prompt them to score runs and put up a big total for the Royal Challengers. RCB might draw some inspiration from their match-winning knocks of an unbeaten 59 by de Villiers and 67 by Kohli, against Punjab when they met in the first leg. However, their bowling remains a worry despite the arrival of Dale Steyn. RCB's bowling was exposed once again in the last match here when Dhoni almost pulled off the impossible chasing 162, needing 26 runs off the last over bowled by Umesh Yadav.

The visitors ultimately fell short by just one run with wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel saving the day for RCB by running out Shardul Thakur when CSK needed two off the last ball. It was RCB's only third win in 10 games in the season so far.

ALSO READ: IPL final shifted to Hyderabad after TNCA fails to get nod on locked stands

Ravichandran Ashwin's outfit will be coming out all guns blazing, especially after losing their last match against Delhi Capitals by just two runs at Feroz Shah Kotla. Punjab would want to consolidate their position in the points table with the help of hard-hitting West Indian Chris Gayle, and David Miller -- all of whom would be looking to capitalise on RCB's weak bowling. The pace-spin duo of and Ashwin has bowled well for KXIP and the team would expect them to come up with another good show. Among others, Ankit Rajpoot, Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen and Andrew Tye will also be looking to provide depth to the Kings XI bowling.

April 24, 2019, Wednesday
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
08:00 pm IST



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Tim Southee, (c), Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Kulwant Khejroliya, Devdutt Padikkal, Prayas Barman



Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Agnivesh Ayachi, Darshan Nalkande, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

