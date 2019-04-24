IPL 2019 RCB vs KXIP LIVE score: Can RCB stop Gayle storm in today's match?
Head to head, Kings XI Punjab have a slight edge as they won 12 out of 23 matches while Royal Challengers Bangalore won eleven. Check RCB vs KXIP LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by Virat Kohli will lock horns with R Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With two back-to-back wins, RCB will aim to keep their slim chances of making it to the playoffs alive when they take on the KXIP in today’s IPL match. The inclusion of Dale Steyn in the RCB playing 11, has strengthened their bowling attack who is not only providing the early breakthroughs but also instilling confidence in others bowlers like Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini. However, death bowling is still a concern for them. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, lost their previous game against the Delhi Capitals and are placed at the 5th spot of IPL points table 2019. Chris Gayle has been in superb form this season as he scored 421 runs in nine matches so far. It will be interesting to see how RCB can hold Gayle storm at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Head to head, Kings XI Punjab have a slight edge as they won 12 out of 23 matches while Royal Challengers Bangalore won eleven.
RCB vs KXIP match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream RCB vs KXIP 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
