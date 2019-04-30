JUST IN
IPL 2019, RCB vs RR LIVE SCORE: RCB look to knock out RR from IPL playoffs

Head to head, Rajasthan Royals have an edge as they have won 10 out of 19 matches while one match has been abandoned. Check RCB vs RR LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary

BS Web Team 

IPL 2019, Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI

In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) led by Steve Smith at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to give their forgettable IPL 2019 campaign a semblance of respectability and dash Rajasthan Royals' faint playoff hopes. RCB are practically out of the IPL playoffs after losing to Delhi Capitals in Match 46 as none of the IPL teams have ever qualified with just 12 points on the IPL points table. But mathematically, they do have a chance to make it to the IPL playoffs, if they win both their remaining fixtures -- with a big margin and increase their net run rate -- and Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings also win their remaining IPL fixtures. On the other hand, with 10 points from 12 games, Rajasthan are currently languishing at the second last spot in the IPL points table. They would be hoping to continue their winning streak after securing victories in their previous two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. After today's game, skipper Steve Smith would be leaving for Australia to join the national camp ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019. And thus, he would be desperate to end his IPL 2019 campaign on a winning note. Head to head, Rajasthan Royals have an edge as they have won 10 out of 19 matches, while one match has been abandoned.

IPL 2019: Match 49, RCB vs RR LIVE streaming
 
RCB vs RR match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream RCB vs RR 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
 
