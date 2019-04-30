- World's millionaires flee homelands, but India and China beat the trend
- India Ratings lowers country's GDP growth projection for FY20 to 7.3%
- India's power goals slip out of reach as losses rise to Rs 24,000 crore
- Yes Bank's profitability to remain under strain for 12-18 months: Moody's
- Godrej family backs home-tech start-up ZunRoof with $1.2 mn funding
- Amazon India sees 56% rise in export merchants, sales hit over $1 bn
- Kotak Mahindra Bank consolidated Q4 net profit up 13.9% at Rs 2,038 crore
- Vodafone identified Huawei security flaw years before Western govts did
IPL 2019, RCB vs RR LIVE SCORE: RCB look to knock out RR from IPL playoffs
Head to head, Rajasthan Royals have an edge as they have won 10 out of 19 matches while one match has been abandoned. Check RCB vs RR LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) led by Steve Smith at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to give their forgettable IPL 2019 campaign a semblance of respectability and dash Rajasthan Royals' faint playoff hopes. RCB are practically out of the IPL playoffs after losing to Delhi Capitals in Match 46 as none of the IPL teams have ever qualified with just 12 points on the IPL points table. But mathematically, they do have a chance to make it to the IPL playoffs, if they win both their remaining fixtures -- with a big margin and increase their net run rate -- and Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings also win their remaining IPL fixtures. On the other hand, with 10 points from 12 games, Rajasthan are currently languishing at the second last spot in the IPL points table. They would be hoping to continue their winning streak after securing victories in their previous two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. After today's game, skipper Steve Smith would be leaving for Australia to join the national camp ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019. And thus, he would be desperate to end his IPL 2019 campaign on a winning note. Head to head, Rajasthan Royals have an edge as they have won 10 out of 19 matches, while one match has been abandoned.
RCB vs RR match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream RCB vs RR 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
