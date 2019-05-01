IPL 2019 CSK vs DC preview: Can Chennai pip Delhi from top spot at Chepauk?

In Match 50 of VIVO (IPL 2019), (CSK) will host at the on Wednesday. Defending champions CSK will be keen to get back to Number 1 spot when they take on current table-toppers Delhi Capitals, as their net run-rate has slipped into negative after a defeat against Mumbai Indians. An interesting contest is on the cards between the two top teams and a win for either side will help it consolidate its position on points table. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-less CSK went down rather tamely to Mumbai Indians in their previous game. Now with just two games left in the league stage of IPL 2019, CSK will look to roar back with victories to seal a spot in the top two and get the home comfort in Qualifier 1.

Check 2019 IPL Points table here



Team news



Without Dhoni’s presence, CSK's batting collapsed against MI and they lost the game by 46 runs to surrender their position at the top of the IPL points table to Delhi. With 16 points from 12 games, CSK will be hoping that their captain recovers from fever that forced him to sit out the MI fixture, and be ready to feature in the last home match of the league phase. Also, the home team will be expecting influential all-rounder to be back in the mix too.

team news



Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will be high on confidence having posted four wins in their last five matches. Young has done a good job of leading the team, which also has 16 points from 12 games, and has scored important runs. He will be keen to put on some valuable runs on board against the formidable CSK and would also expect Shikhar Dhawan, and to find ways to score on a sluggish Chepauk track. It will be fascinating to see how the league's top wicket-taker Kagiso Rabada does on CSK's home turf, traditionally known to offer help to slow bowlers. The spin-heavy CSK led by Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh could prove quite a handful for Dhawan & Co. and how they cope with that would determine the game's outcome, as would the Delhi tweakers performance.

Here are the playing 11 prediction of both the teams:



CSK playing 11: Faf du Plessis/Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner/Shardul Thakur. K M Asif



DC playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Sherfone Rutherford, Sandeep Lamichhane, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kasigo Rabada, Amit Mishra



IPL 2019, Match 50: Live streaming details



Date and Day: May 1, 2019, Wednesday



Place: M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai



Time: 8:00 pm IST



match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Here are the squad of both the teams



Chennai Super Kings: (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.

Delhi Capitals: (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.