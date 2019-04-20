IPL 2019, RR vs MI LIVE score: Mumbai Indians eye top spot in points table
Head to head, Mumbai Indians have won 10 out of 19 matches while Rajasthan Royals won nine. Check RR vs MI Live score, toss updates and match commentary here
In today’s first match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Rajasthan Royals, led by Ajinkya Rahane will lock horns with Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Time is running out for a struggling Rajasthan Royals as they hope to complete the double against Mumbai Indians in the reverse fixture. With six losses and two wins, hosts RR are languishing in the bottom half of the IPL 2019 points table and they would be desperate to bring their IPL 2019 campaign back on track with a much-needed win. In their previous match, Steve Smith was dropped and it is most likely that he will return in RR playing 11. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have looked formidable in IPL 2019 with a good mix of power hitters (Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard), quality bowlers (Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Behrendoff) and perfect all-rounders. Head to head, Mumbai Indians have won 10 out of 19 matches while Rajasthan Royals won nine.
RR vs MI match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream RR vs MI 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
