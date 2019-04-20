IPL 2019 DC vs KXIP Live score: Can Lamichhane get place in DC playing 11?
In Head to head comparison, Kings XI Punjab have an edge as they won 14 out of 23 matches while Delhi Capitals won nine. Check DC vs KXIP LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In today’s second match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Delhi Capitals, led by Shreyas Iyer, will lock horns with R Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Ferozshah Kotla Ground in New Delhi. Seeking home comforts after multiple reverses at Kotla pitch, DC will be desperate to buck the trend when they take on a rejuvenated KXIP. Delhi Capitals have been at ease on the road, winning three matches on the trot after an authoritative beginning in Mumbai.However, things have turned out quite differently in their home ground, where they found the pitches far from friendly. Sandeep Lamichhane is likely to replace Keemo Paul in DC playing 11 given the slow nature of the Kotla wicket. Standing in their way will be mid-table team Kings XI Punjab, who are also eyeing the title that has so far remained elusive. R Ashwin's Kings XI will not be short on confidence, having easily beaten Rajasthan Royals at Mohali. Head to head, Kings XI Punjab have an edge as they have won 14 out of 23 matches while Delhi Capitals have won just nine.
Check 2019 IPL Points table here
IPL 2019, Match 37: DC vs KXIP full scorecard
IPL 2019, Match 37: DC vs KXIP Live streaming
DC vs KXIP match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream DC vs KXIP 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for DC vs KXIP LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here