IPL 2019 RR vs MI preview: RR need win to remain in playoff contention

In Match 36 of VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), (RR) will host (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan are on the seventh position in the Points Table with just two wins in eight matches while Rohit Sharma's are second with six wins in nine matches. Rajasthan is virtually out of title's contention. With players such as Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and skipper Rahane himself, the side had one of the best batsmen-bowler combinations in but they missed out on fixing minor issues that came to haunt them later on. had slipped from the winning track but the side regained the form on time, something they can do the best in this business and are now seated at the second spot in points table with everything in order now. Mumbai will be clear favourites in the clash but Rajasthan can still pull a trick or two to stun the mighty opponents at home.

Check IPL 2019 schedule here



Team News



lost their last match against R Ashwin's Kings XI Punjab despite a fine start by while chasing. Rahul Tripathi did score a half-century but he consumed too much time and balls to bring those runs into much use.

Sanju Samson and Rahane are in good touch too so Mumbai bowlers would have to devise a smart plan as precious wicket would be on their mind.

Stuart Binny was a surprise from the side in the last match as he whacked a 11-ball 33 in the lost cause. He is likely to be promoted to feature in the top order.

Rajasthan's ace card, Jofra Archer, is picking wickets in almost every match and the side would be heavily relying on him to do it one more time.

Shreyas Gopal is a clever spinner and he along with ish Sodhi did manage to frustrate the batsmen, so Rajasthan may deploy them yet again in similar manner.

The much talked-about pacer Jayadev Unadkat has not been able to impress much, the time would want him to bounce back as they face Mumbai.

ALSO READ: India's 15-player World Cup 2019 squad announced: Check who's in, who's out



Mumbai Indians Team News



Just on the verge of making it to the play-offs, Mumbai is playing in smart and dominating manner. They would eye a hat-trick of wins as they hold a psycological advantage over their meek opponent.

is the new finisher for the team and he has taken the load off Kieron Pollard's shoulders, and Quinton de Kock propel the team during poerplay and Suryakumar Yadav justifies his role in the third or fourth position.

Ben Cutting was brought in by Mumbai in their last match but he failed to score, the side might be looking for Ishan Kishan.

Mumbai would now look to makes less changes as play-offs are not too far and they need to have a stable playing 11. Even players need time to settle to respective positions and sharpen their game accordingly.

Here are the playing 11 Probables of both the teams



Rajasthan Royals 11: Ajiknya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ashton Turner, Staurt Binny, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jayadev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodhi



Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav/ Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting/Jason Behrendoff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah



IPL 2019, Match 36: vs MI Live streaming details



Date and Day: April 20, 2019, Saturday



Place: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



Time: 4:00 pm IST



vs MI match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the vs MI 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Here are the squads for both the teams:



Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.



Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Evin Lewis, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Chahar, Mayank Markande, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Pankaj Jaiswal



