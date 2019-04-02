IPL 2019, RR vs RCB preview: Laggards Royals, RCB in search of first win

The Match 14 of VIVO (IPL 2019) will be a battle between laggards when and lock horns at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. RR and RCB have failed to win a single match so far in choked at crucial moments in their three matches whereas RCB had one of their worst start of IPL campaign this season as they were bundled out for 70 in opener while went for leather hunt against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals have failed to tighten the screws when it mattered most. In all three matches, they were in a good position but could not grab the moments, losing to Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings respectively. In Chennai on Sunday, Royals had CSK reeling at 27 for three before skipper MS Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls to bail the hosts out of trouble and eventually win the game by eight runs. "We win as a team and we lose as a team. If we win the smaller moments in T20s we will do well. We have played well in the last three games and hopefully with some luck we'll be able to turn it around," said Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane after the loss against CSK.

RR batsman Rahul Tripathi reacts after his dismissal during IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Royals , who boast of star players such as Steve Smith and Ben Stokes, have failed to live up to the expectations. In their first match against Kings XI Punjab, Royals' bowlers allowed the visitors to score some vital runs in death overs and later the batsmen disappointed after being put on victory course by Rahane and Jos Buttler. The same story has as batting and bowling units have failed to perform in tandem. The likes of Sanju Samson, who had hit first ton of IPL 2019, Buttler and Rahane have been good. Rahul Tripathi also looked impressive during his 39 against CSK but Smith and Stokes are yet to set on fire.

RCB gets bundled out for 70 in their first match while in a high octane clash against Mumbai Indians they failed to chase 198 with AB de Villiers on crease. Even though the match was marred by a NO ball controversy. In their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they were outclassed as Jonny Bairstow and David Warner hammered RCB bowlers all over the park. “We just need our players to put up a better challenge up front. There are still 11 games to go. The pitch will be nice in Jaipur against the Royals. We need to bring our A-game, like we did against Mumbai and play with that kind of intensity," said Kohli after RCB's third loss in a row.

Virat Kohli.

The visitors certainly have the resources in their ranks to beat Royals.RCB have a destructive batting order comprising Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali and Shimron Hetmyer, yet their batting failed miserably in two out of the three games. In the bowling department, RCB have a serious issue with their death bowling. Barring Yuzuvendra Chahal not a single bowler able to put their hand up in crucial moments of the gameVirat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube/Akshdeep Nath, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer/Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme/Tim SoutheeAjinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben StokesApril 2, 2019, and TuesdaySawai Mansingh Stadium, jaipur8:00 pm ISTRCB vs RR match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the RCB vs RR 2019 match on Hotstar app and website.

Rajasthan Royals squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi



Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

