IPL 2019 RR vs RCB LIVE score: Will Ashton Turner find place in playing 11?
In head to head comparison, Rajasthan Royals have won 9 out of 18 matches while Royal Challengers Bangalore won eight and one match ended in no result. Check RR vs RCB live score here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This will be a battle between laggards of IPL 2019 as both the teams are placed at the bottom of 2019 IPL points table without any points. Owing to better net run rate RR are above RCB who succumbed to a mammoth 118-run defeat on Sunday and are at the foot of the heap. Rajasthan Royals failed to grab any points since they choked at crucial juncture in their first three IPL 2019 match whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore were outplayed by Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in two out of 3 matches played so far. While their match against Mumbai Indians were marred by No ball controversy though AB de Villiers nearly took RCB to victory. Dashing Australian batsman Ashton Turner has yet play a game for Rajasthan Royals this season. With the team’s performance in the tournament unsteady so far, Turner might be drafted into the RR playing 11 to provide some strength to the middle order. In head to head comparison, Rajasthan Royals have won 9 out of 18 matches while Royal Challengers Bangalore won eight and one match ended in no result.
IPL 2019, Match 14: RR vs RCB live scorecard
IPL 2019, Match 14: RR vs RCB live streaming details
RR vs RCB match will start from 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream RR vs RCB 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and website.
